CAF has dismissed postponement rumours and confirmed AFCON 2027 will hold in East Africa

Patrice Motsepe insists preparations in the three host nations are on track despite infrastructure concerns

The tournament is pencilled for June-July 2027, avoiding clashes with domestic elections and easing pressure on European clubs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a firm statement to end speculation surrounding the fate of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports suggesting the tournament could be pushed to 2028 due to concerns over readiness in the host countries were described as “totally unfounded.”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed the 2027 AFCON will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Photo by Sayed Hassan

Motsepe, speaking after a CAF executive committee meeting, reiterated the body’s commitment to staging the tournament in East Africa as planned.

According to him, CAF has already invested heavily in ensuring the infrastructure and organisational framework are in place, BBC Sports reports.

“We have done a lot to ensure AFCON is held in East Africa, and our commitment remains to host it there. CAF will work closely with the host nations to ensure every aspect of the tournament meets the highest standards.”

The announcement has reassured football fans across the continent, including Nigeria, who have been watching developments closely following recent uncertainty about scheduling and logistics.

Why East Africa matters for the tournament

AFCON 2027 will be historic as the first edition jointly hosted by three countries, namely Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Senegal are the defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

East Africa last staged the competition in 1976, when Ethiopia hosted, making this return symbolic for the region’s football growth.

According to Afrik-Foot, CAF officials have confirmed that stadium renovations, training facilities and transport networks are under continuous inspection.

An ongoing tour by CAF delegates is assessing readiness in the three nations, focusing on venues, accommodation and security arrangements.

Despite concerns raised by some local officials about election timelines and construction deadlines, CAF remains confident.

Motsepe stressed that Africa must trust its own systems and administrators, adding that challenges are normal in projects of this scale.

What this means for Nigeria and other nations

For Nigeria and other African countries, the confirmation brings clarity to CAF’s long-term planning.

With AFCON expected to take place in June and July 2027, national teams can now align their qualification campaigns, friendly matches and player release schedules accordingly.

CAF’s wider calendar reforms also come into focus. The tournament will now be held every four years instead of biennially, a move designed to reduce congestion in the football calendar and ease tensions with European clubs over player availability.

Previous editions were forced into January or December slots, often disrupting domestic leagues.

While exact dates for AFCON 2027 are yet to be announced, CAF says this will be done in due course.

There are also long-term ambitions to expand the tournament from 24 to 28 teams, further increasing its commercial and sporting value.

