The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has provided an update about its ongoing petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo with FIFA.

The Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on penalties in the final of the African playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As noted by FIFA, DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final clash between Jamaica and New Caledonia in the intercontinental playoffs final.

Nigeria submitted a petition to FIFA disputing DR Congo's spot, citing the ineligibility of six Congolese players despite FIFA clearing their nationality switch.

The NFF alleged that the players did not fulfil the Congolese constitution, which forbids dual citizenship by relinquishing their European passports.

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who played a crucial role against Nigeria, was top of the list, as he still holds his British passport.

NFF issues update on DR Congo case

The Nigeria Football Federation, through its General Secretary, Dr Mohamed Sanusi, has provided the latest update on the case as FIFA's verdict draws close.

Sanusi, speaking in an interview with Punch, confirmed that the NFF proceeded with the case when it was certain he had a good argument with FIFA.

“We are still waiting for them to reach out to us,” Sanusi said. “We believe that we have a chance; that is why we petitioned. If we knew we didn’t have a chance, we wouldn’t have petitioned.

“That is our submission; it is now left to FIFA to decide.”

NFF confirmed it submitted the petition on December 15, 2025, and FIFA is expected to respond ahead of the March international window for the playoffs.

FIFA’s sanction on Malaysia for falsifying documents to approve the nationality switch of three players was a confidence booster for Nigeria that its case would be successful.

The Super Eagles have enjoyed administrative assistance during the World Cup qualifier, starting from the group stage campaign.

FIFA punished South Africa with a three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Eritrea’s withdrawal pushed CAF to deduct the points won against the bottom team in each group before selecting the four best second-placed teams.

This helped Nigeria equal Benin’s point tally in Group C, and the Super Eagles qualified on a superior goal difference ahead of Burkina Faso.

