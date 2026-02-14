A Nigerian man has written to FIFA ahead of the verdict on the Nigeria vs DR Congo case over the alleged use of some players

Amid claims that DR Congo fielded ineligible players in its match against Nigeria, which ended in penalties, he spoke out

He gave two reasons why FIFA needs to disqualify DR Congo during the determination of the petition filed against them

A man has written a message to FIFA ahead of the determination of the case filed by Nigeria against Democratic Republic of the Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players and gave interesting reasons why the country should not be disqualified.

The individual expressed hope that the Nigeria national football team would be handed the ticket to play at the World Cup if FIFA eventually disqualifies DR Congo.

Young Nigerian urges FIFA to replace DR Congo with Nigeria.

Nigeria fans demand DR Congo disqualification

The man’s statement comes after several reports confirmed that FIFA announced the case filed by Nigeria against DR Congo would be determined on Monday, 16 February 2026.

According to Punch News, the outcome of the decision will determine whether Nigeria will eventually play in the World Cup or if DR Congo will win the petition.

Ahead of the ruling, a young Nigerian identified as @slay_jimmy took to his page to share interesting reasons why FIFA should disqualify DR Congo and allow the Super Eagles of Nigeria to play in the World Cup.

The first reason he gave was that Nigeria would deliver a level of performance that DR Congo cannot match at the World Cup.

In his message to FIFA, he wrote:

“Dear @FIFAcom @FIFAWorldCup, DR Congo will not give you the kind of performance Nigeria will bring to the World Cup.”

Nigeria fans demand DR Congo disqualification ahead of World Cup

He added another reason, stating that Nigeria has a higher market value than DR Congo and therefore deserves to qualify for the tournament.

He continued:

“Nigeria will also have a higher market value. DR Congo also breached player-citizenship laws. Remove DR Congo and qualify Nigeria for the World Cup.”

Reactions as man writes FIFA

@SenatorAndre shared:

"Fifa no Sabi bussiness😭. Normally make them just pay DR Congo the qualification money, then allow Nigeria go the tournament."

@DEkpoessien wrote:

"Just tell 'em we have improved and they should reconsider. They can play Ghana vs DRC and replace the loser with Nigeria- fair enough?"

@SantaBros added:

"We will hype the competition too. We are the only ones online in Africa."

@J507John wrote:

"You should rather say South Africa which was in the same group as Nigeria. DRC made no mistake."

@kwame_official said:

"FIFA World Cup no be you level… AFCON be where your level dey, my guy."

@Electrons5000 shared:

"Nwabali tried to save us but ajayi and bassey nor gree."

@Dayfeed17 noted:

"Your complain has been granted lasé Eledumare."

@TBunkz01 said:

"Una wan carry your politics reach fifa."

