A newlywed couple has been trending online after a video showed them celebrating Arsenal's victory in the Premier League

In the video, the excited couple sang the Arsenal anthem with all their heart following their recent league win

The video sparked massive reactions, as netizens, especially Arsenal fans, flooded the comments to praise the couple

A newly married couple became a talking point online after video surfaced showing how they marked Arsenal’s league win during their wedding reception.

The clip went viral on social media and captured the couple celebrating with clear excitement.

Couple pauses wedding reception to sing Arsenal anthem for league victory. Photo credit: @Mr Tandoh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple sings Arsenal's anthem on wedding day

In the footage posted on TikTok by @Mr Tandoh, the bride and groom were seen singing the club’s anthem after the title was confirmed.

The intriguing post sparked a large number of responses once it went live on the platform.

Supporters of the North London club made up a larger part of those commenting, using the thread to congratulate the couple and share their own joy at the result.

The scene touched many who had followed the team through a long spell without a domestic championship.

Arsenal’s confirmation as champions for the 2025/26 season ended a wait of more than 22 years for the club’s followers.

The outcome was settled after Manchester City drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth, a result that left City four points behind with only the final day remaining.

This success came after three consecutive seasons in which Arsenal finished as runners-up.

The narrowest defeat occurred in 2023/24, when Manchester City took the title by a margin of two points.

With this victory, Arsenal secured a fourth Premier League crown, moving two clear of Liverpool and one behind Chelsea.

Manchester United remained on 13 titles, while Manchester City had won eight. Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City were the only other clubs to have won the competition, each with one triumph.

Across the full history of the English top division, Arsenal’s tally reached 14 championships.

That placed them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom had won the title 20 times.

The club’s success also meant that three different teams had won the league in the previous three seasons, following Liverpool in 2024/25 and Manchester City in 2023/24.

Guests cheer as newlyweds honor Arsenal league win with anthem at wedding. Photo credit: @Mr Tandoh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A run of three or more different winners in successive campaigns had occurred only five times.

The most recent instance saw Leicester City’s 2015/16 triumph followed by Chelsea in 2016/17 and then Manchester City in 2017/18, Pep Guardiola’s first season as champion.

The longest such sequence lasted four years, from 2012/13 to 2015/16, with the trophy passing between Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester City.

Reactions as couple celebrates Arsenal

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@pakawise_7 said:

"But i think the premier league should introduce a new rule; where if you go 13 years without a league trophy you’re relegated automatically. 13 years is a very long time guys."

@Abbheikhu 1 said:

"So you guys have been dating for 22years? anyways congratulations but what if Arsenal didn’t win?"

@IREMIDE OBA said:

"From all o us @Arsenal we love you and God bless your home, no shame, no delay, no barreness in Jesus name."

@Ollie Russell said:

"Come back in 2 months for the footage of this at my wedding!! Untill then CHAMPIONS!!!"

@Abdull_rio reacted:

"Those who are wondering about arsenal fans, they should know we're not just suppors we are family, All Arsenal fans are family that's the difference between us and the rest of other teams."

@Abatawanya First born added:

"Beautiful but Arsenal is winning the champions League EZE will score 1 goal against PSG thank you Christ Jesus."

See the post below:

Loyal supporter celebrates Arsenal's victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a loyal Arsenal supporter shared a side-by-side photo displaying his long journey following the club's Premier League title victory.

The young man posted a childhood picture of himself at the stadium in 2006 alongside a recent photo of him celebrating the 2026 trophy.

Source: Legit.ng