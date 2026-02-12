Barcelona have relaunched their bid to land Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen at Spotify Camp Nou

The Nigerian international joined Galatasaray for a record fee of €75 million from Italian giants Napoli

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year has scored 15 goals and one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions this season

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly launched another bid to secure the signing of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen impressed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), registering four goals and three assists in six appearances for Nigeria.

The 27-year-old is currently Nigeria’s second all-time highest goalscorer with 35 goals, trailing only legendary striker Rashidi Yekini. He surpassed Chief Segun Odegbami during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to move into second place.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is on the radar of Spanish giant Barcelona. Photo by: Hasan Tascan/Anadolu.

Galatasaray slap €80m release clause on Osimhen

Galatasaray have placed an €80 million release clause on Victor Osimhen amid growing interest from Barcelona.

The Nigerian striker joined the Turkish giants for a club-record fee of €75 million after clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan failed to secure his signature.

Osimhen had previously spent a season on loan from Napoli following a rift with head coach Antonio Conte, who reportedly excluded him from his plans before signing Romelu Lukaku.

According to Haberlisin, Barcelona are considering Osimhen as a long-term replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to consider an exit when he turns 38.

The Catalan club have also lined up Ferran Torres as an alternative option should a deal for Osimhen fail to materialise.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite missing several matches due to the 2025 AFCON.

The former Lille forward has recorded 15 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

The Nigerian international played a key role in guiding Galatasaray to a domestic double, winning both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup, while emerging as the league’s top scorer with 37 goals in the 2024/25 season.

Al-Hilal reportedly offered €45 million per season, while the offer he accepted from Galatasaray is €16 million on a three-year contract, with an option of a further year, per ESPN.

Barcelona plans to sign Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen next season. Photo by: Arife Karakum/Anadolu.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nigerian fans on the news surrounding Barcelona's signing of Victor Osimhen. Read them below:

@eevmalaza4i0x said:

"Barca are broke. They are definitely not buying Rushford and Osimhen. That's just a dream that will not materialise."

@PrinceAdotimi wrote:

"Honestly, Victor moving to Barcelona would be huge! €80 million sounds crazy, but he’s proven he’s worth it. Can you imagine him scoring goals at Camp Nou? That would be a proud moment for Nigeria ❤️."

@RepublicChosen added:

"I don't wish him to go Barcelona at all. I stand to be corrected, but I feel, he can't succeed at Barcelona because of the Yamal Effect. Think it through 🤔🤔🤔."

