Victor Osimhen scored 26 goals to win the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot in his first season in Turkey

The Super Eagles striker was named Galatasaray’s Player of the Season for his outstanding performances

Osimhen also helped Galatasaray secure a domestic double after winning the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup

Victor Osimhen’s loan move to Galatasaray has proven to be one of the best signings in Turkish football this season, following the stellar performances of the Super Eagles forward.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker took the Super Lig by storm, delivering a sensational campaign filled with goals, records, and silverware.

From day one, Osimhen instantly won over fans and critics alike, bringing intensity, pace, and lethal finishing to the Galatasaray front line.

Top 4 awards Osimhen won this season

1. Golden Boot winner

At the heart of Osimhen’s stellar season was his incredible goal-scoring form.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward finished the 2024/25 campaign with 26 league goals, earning him the prestigious Golden Boot as the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen beat the likes of Krzysztof Piatek (21 goals), Youssef En-Nesyri (20 goals), Ali Sowe (19 goals), and Simon Banza (19 goals) to claim the prestigious honour in his first season in Turkey.

His consistency in front of goal played a huge role in Galatasaray’s title-winning run, with Osimhen netting in nearly every crucial game. Whether from open play or set pieces, Osimhen's finishing was top-class all season.

2. Player of the Season for Galatasaray

Goals alone do not tell the full story.

Osimhen’s work rate, leadership, and game intelligence also earned him the Player of the Season award at Galatasaray.

More than just a goal-scorer, the Napoli loanee served as a vital link in attack, pressing high, creating chances, and inspiring his teammates with his relentless energy and passion for the game.

Osimhen’s performances went beyond numbers, he was the soul of Galatasaray’s attack.

3. A domestic double

With Osimhen leading the attack, Galatasaray clinched the Turkish Super Lig title, finishing the season as the best team in the country.

But the Istanbul giants club did not stop there as Osimhen also played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup campaign, helping them lift the trophy and complete a glorious domestic double.

His goals in both competitions proved decisive, and his presence on the pitch made the difference.

4. Most goals by a foreign player

Osimhen has etched his name into Turkish football history books, becoming the highest-scoring foreign player ever in the country’s league.

The Nigerian forward broke the record after netting a brace in the Turkish Cup final as Galatasaray edged Trabzonspor 3-0 to clinch their first official trophy of the season.

Osimhen overtook the 34-goal mark set by Mario Jardel in the 2000/01 season, Punch reports.

The striker’s debut season at Galatasaray will be remembered as one of the most successful ever by a foreign player in the Turkish league.

Insider drops clue on Osimhen’s next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen may have dropped a hint of where his future lies after a recent move, which has further boosted Galatasaray’s hopes of signing him permanently.

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray last summer to avoid sitting in exile at Napoli after he was frozen out of the squad for failing to secure a permanent move away.

The Turkish champions signed him on a season-long loan with an option of a January exit to selected clubs, but he fell in love with the club and completed his loan move.

