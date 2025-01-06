Manchester United are the leading candidates to sign Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window

The Red Devils have received a boost in their chase for the Galatasaray striker after a rival pulled out of the race

Man United are desperate to sign a marquee striker this winter after a poor campaign in the 2024/25 season

Victor Osimhen is losing suitors with each passing day as another top European club has backed out from signing the Super Eagles striker in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward has been on the radar of many top clubs after resurrecting his career since joining Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September.

Manchester United has gotten a clear path to sign Victor Osimhen after PSG pulled out of the race to sign the Nigerian forward. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has netted 13 goals, created five assists in all competitions for the Istanbul giants, and has instantly become a key member and fan-favourite since moving to Turkey.

The Nigerian forward’s impressive form has sparked a transfer tussle between top clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain who have been rumoured to be keen on signing him this winter.

Unfortunately for Osimhen, the forward’s contract situation with Napoli and Galatasaray seems a bit complicated, meaning any club willing to sign the Nigerian in January must be willing to pay big.

PSG backs out of Osimhen race

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to pull out of the race to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window and will rather focus on filling other positions in their team.

The Parisians, who were also linked with the 26-year-old striker last summer, disclosed their top priority for the winter transfer window is securing a winger to provide competition for Bradley Barcola, PSG Talks reports.

Osimhen and Rayan Cherki were two players on PSG’s radar but the Nigerian’s asking price of £62 million feels too much to pay in January, prompting their decision to walk away.

Man United gets a clear path to Osimhen

PSG’s decision to back out from signing Osimhen this winter means Manchester United are now the leading favourites to sign the on-loan Galatasaray striker in the January transfer window.

Arsenal were the first competitors to walk away from the deal to sign the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year while Chelsea’s interest has also cooled down in recent weeks.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are ramping up efforts to sign Osimhen as they desperately push to sign another top forward to help salvage their already disappointing season.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be offering under-fire striker Joshua Zirkzee in the deal to sweeten the offer to Napoli.

Osimhen ready to leave Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's long-term future at Galatasaray has been called into question, with recent reports indicating that he could leave the Turkish club this month.

The Nigerian has reversed his decision to stay at Galatasaray until the end of the season and will most likely depart the club during the January transfer window.

According to the tabloids, Napoli is willing to activate the break clause in his loan agreement, which allows Osimhen to go in January if a Premier League team makes a decent bid for the Nigerian attacker.

