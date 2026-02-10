Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has mentioned the three most important players in the squad at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The Franco-Malian snubbed Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman

Nigeria lost the chance of winning their fourth title after losing to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semifinal

Nigeria sports journalist Aderonke Ojo thumbs up Chelle for his choice of players

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed his three most important players at the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria secured a record ninth bronze medal after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on January 17.

Eric Chelle led the three-time AFCON winners to the 35th edition of the continental tournament after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Franco-Malian was given the mandate of reaching the final of the AFCON, or his contract would be terminated.

The 48-year-old started the AFCON on a bright note, winning all his group stage matches against Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2) and Uganda (3-1).

Nigeria pummeled the Mambas of Mozambique (4-0) in the Round of 16, breezed past the Desert Foxes of Algeria (2-0) before losing to Morocco 4-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of regulation time, per beIN SPORTS.

Chelle identifies standout Super Eagles players

Super Eagles coach has named Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel as his three outstanding players against Morocco in the semifinal.

Speaking on RMC, the 48-year-old specifically praised the Fulham defender for putting up an impressive performance throughout the tournament.

Chelle revealed that the trio played according to the defensive plans despite the attacking prowess of the Moroccan side. He said:

“Calvin Bassey at the center-back and you have the left-back Bruno Onyemaechi, who was playing really well. We also had the right-back Bright, who was also very impressive.

"Nigeria might have lost the semifinal to Morocco, but they tried their best and put in all their effort. The question was if I should follow the original plan or try making some changes and see what happens.

“But I wasn’t sure that waiting would stop us from giving up two or three goals.”

The duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were ineffective during the semifinal clash.

Ojo hails Calvin Bassey

Nigerian sports journalist Aderonke Ojo affirmed that Fulham defender Calvin Bassey put up the best performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ojo explained that Bassey played with total commitment, dedication, and enthusiasm. She said:

"Many people never expected the kind of performance Calvin Bassey gave during the 2025 AFCON. He played like the combination of prime Stephen Keshi and Taribo West.

"He was the best Nigerian player at the AFCON, and despite his yellow card against Morocco in the semifinal, he gave his best till the final whistle."

