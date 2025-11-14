Victor Osimhen scored twice as the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 in the World Cup playoffs on Thursday night

Osimhen is now just six goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigerian record after lifting his tally to 31 goals

Super Eagles will face DR Congo in the playoff final for a shot at World Cup qualification on Sunday

Victor Osimhen is inching closer to Nigerian football immortality after netting two crucial extra-time goals in the Super Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Gabon in Rabat, Morocco.

The Galatasaray striker’s heroics have now lifted his total goals for the Super Eagles to 31, leaving him just six shy of Rashidi Yekini’s iconic record of 37 goals.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace to help Nigeria defeat Gabon 4-1 in the World Cup playoffs. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Yekini’s record has stood unbeaten since the early 1990s, and Osimhen is edging closer to breaking the record with his current trajectory.

With the game deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, Osimhen seized control during extra time, first scoring with a sharp-angled finish in the 102nd minute after Chidera Ejuke had restored Nigeria’s lead, and then calmly slotting home in the 110th minute, as seen on Livescores.

These goals not only secured Nigeria’s passage to the CAF World Cup playoff final but also solidified Osimhen’s status as the most prolific striker of his generation.

Breakdown of Osimhen’s 31 goals for Nigeria

Osimhen’s goal-scoring form has been nothing short of phenomenal.

His tally of 31 goals for Nigeria showcases both consistency and clutch performances in critical matches.

Osimhen has proven he can deliver when it matters most. His breakdown of goals for the Super Eagles reads:

Ukraine – 1

Lesotho – 3

Sierra Leone – 4

Cape Verde – 2

Central African Republic – 1

Liberia – 1

Sao Tome – 7

Equatorial Guinea – 1

Benin – 5

Rwanda – 3

Zimbabwe – 1

Gabon – 2

Notably, Osimhen’s seven-goal haul against Sao Tome and five against Benin highlight his ability to dominate weaker sides, while his crucial strikes in high-stakes matches, such as the Gabon playoff, prove he thrives under pressure.

Osimhen backed to break Yekini’s record

Yekini’s 37-goal record has been considered untouchable for decades, but Osimhen is steadily closing the gap.

Victor Osimhen has been tipped to break Rashidi Yekini's all-time record for Nigeria after netting his 31st goal for the Super Eagles. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

At just 26, the Galatasaray striker has been tipped to surpass Yekini if he maintains his current goalscoring form for the national team.

Osimhen’s performance against Gabon was a clear statement of intent, and with Nigeria now one win away from advancing to the Intercontinental playoffs, his goals are not just personal milestones; they are crucial in keeping Nigeria’s World Cup hopes alive.

Eyes on DR Congo

Next up for the Super Eagles is a winner-takes-all clash against DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoff final on Sunday, November 16.

As seen on CAF's official website, victory in this match will advance Nigeria to the Intercontinental playoffs, where six teams will compete for just two spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

CAF hails Osimhen after brace

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Victor Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs on Thursday night.

The Super Eagles' win over the Panthers has put them in a better position to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental playoffs in March 2026.

Source: Legit.ng