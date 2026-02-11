Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly attracting interest from a European club

The 48-year-old led the Super Eagles to a bronze-medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco last January

The former Mali coach has also openly expressed his ambition to become the first African to manage Spanish giants Real Madrid

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Chelle in January 2025 following a disastrous run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers under former coaches Jose Peseiro and Finidi George.

The 48-year-old won his first trophy with Nigeria after the Super Eagles defeated Jamaica on penalties in the Unity Cup final, with midfielder Christantus Uche converting the decisive kick.

Chelle recorded six wins and two draws in the World Cup qualifiers but failed to secure the sole automatic qualification spot in CAF Group C, finishing behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Despite missing out on a World Cup ticket, the Franco-Malian guided Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He began the tournament strongly but saw the Super Eagles lose 4-2 on penalties to hosts Morocco in the semifinals. Nigeria eventually settled for a bronze medal after edging Egypt 4-2 on penalties.

Olympique Marseille eyes Chelle

Ligue 1 club, Olympique Marseille, has been fancied to land Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle in the club following the sack of Roberto De Zerbi.

According to ESPN, the former Brighton manager was sacked following their 5-0 heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, February 8. Olympique Marseille wrote:

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season.

"Olympique de Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024-25 season.

The French giants currently sit in fourth place with 39 points behind PSG, Lens, and Lyon, per BBC.

Chelle has been tipped to replace the manager who is on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham. The Super Eagles coach witnessed the signing of midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi.

The 48-year-old handled two lower-tier clubs (GS Consolat and FC Martigues) in France before proceeding to lead Mali to the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the Franco-Malian disclosed his dreams of becoming the first African coach to lead Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Gusau speaks about Chelle’s future

Legit.ng earlier reported that NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has spoken about the discussions around Chelle’s contract extension after winning the AFCON 2025 bronze medal.

Gusau claimed that the NFF is willing to be patient for Chelle to fulfil his remaining 12 months before making a decision on whether he continues or leaves.

