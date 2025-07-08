Victor Osimhen has reportedly said yes to Galatasaray's proposal as he wants to continue at the club

Osimhen spent last season on loan in Turkey and helped the club win the Turkish league and cup double

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his displeasure that his former club did not try

Rio Ferdinand is displeased and has openly expressed his thoughts after his former club, Manchester United, passed on the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli until the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Osimhen has said yes to Galatasaray in a bid to continue at the club after scoring 37 goals on loan last season.

However, the deal is not done as Galatasaray are in negotiations with Napoli to agree on a fee after the Italian Serie A champions rejected an initial €60 million offer.

Ferdinand blasts Man Utd over Osimhen

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for letting the opportunity to sign a world-class striker go for cheap when they are in dire need of a goalscorer.

The Red Devils scored 44 Premier League goals last season, seven more than the Super Eagles forward managed in all competitions for the Turkish champions.

“I’m like a broken record. If anyone listens to my podcast, I’ve said Osimhen for a while now. He’s a centre-forward, he’s experienced, and he knows how to score goals at the top level. I’ve seen today that Galatasaray have put in a £50m bid,” he told talkSPORT.

He described Galatasaray’s offer of £50 million for Osimhen as “absolute peanuts in today's market”, adding that he would be disappointed if they bag such when Manchester United are crying out for a striker.

“He’s a centre-forward, he’s experienced, and he knows how to score goals at the top level. I’ve seen today that Galatasaray have put in a £50m bid. I’ll be disappointed to miss out on Gyokeres if we don’t get a No. 9 in, but if we got Osimhen, then I wouldn’t be too concerned.”

The Red Devils are also likely to miss out on his alternative target, Viktor Gyokeres, who is on his way to Premier League rivals Arsenal, who have begun negotiations with Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres was seen as a player who would be attracted to moving to Manchester United, having worked with manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting, during which he scored more than 40 goals in both seasons.

United have secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and are also working on signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Fans react to Osimhen's agreement with Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that fans reacted after Osimhen said yes to Galatasaray, despite claims that he had interests from other top European clubs.

Some Nigerian football fans reacted to the news in a mocking tone that the forward settled for Galatasaray when he could have chosen money in Saudi Arabia.

