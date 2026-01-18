In one electric match, Victor Osimhen powered home headers, Ademola Lookman curled in a beauty, and Akor Adams raced clear to finish

Nigeria unleashed 14 goals across AFCON 2025, shattering their own single-tournament record

With all front-three dominating, the Super Eagles' attack delivered moments that felt straight out of the golden era

Nigeria's Super Eagles concluded their AFCON 2025 campaign in Morocco on January 17, 2026, securing the bronze medal after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the third-place play-off.

The match ended 0-0 after extra time, but the real story of this tournament lies in the team's attacking display.

Nigeria scored 14 goals across five matches, marking their highest single-tournament tally in AFCON history and surpassing the 11 goals they managed in 2013 when they won the final.

Osimhen, Lookman, and Adams set goal records on the road to the bronze medal at AFCON 2025. IMG: Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Osimhen, Lookman, Adams scored 9 goals

The front line of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams drove this success. Together, they contributed nine goals and seven assists.

Osimhen finished with four goals, including a brace against Mozambique in the round of 16. Lookman added three goals and four assists, often creating the opening moments or delivering the final pass.

Adams scored important goals, such as one against Algeria, and provided pace that stretched defences.

Their combination brought balance, including Osimhen's aerial strength and finishing, Lookman's vision and dribbling, and Adams' direct runs and quick decisions. This contributed to Sofascore's overall rating of 7.2.

See the Super Eagles' AFCON journey so far below:

The group stage set the tone. Nigeria won all three matches against strong opponents, including Tunisia, scoring eight goals but keeping no clean sheets. This perfect win record showed discipline in attack and arguably the defence.

The round of 16 produced the standout performance, including a 4-0 win over Mozambique, as reported by the BBC.

Lookman opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Osimhen followed with goals in the 25th and 47th minutes. Adams completed the rout in the 75th. That match highlighted how the trio worked in harmony, turning quick transitions into clinical finishes.

The quarter-final against Algeria added to the tally before the semi-final against hosts Morocco brought the only setback.

After 120 minutes of goalless football, Nigeria lost on penalties and missed the final. The team responded strongly in the bronze match, relying on composure in the shootout to claim third place.

Overall, the 14 goals placed Nigeria among the most prolific sides in AFCON history, just two short of the record 16 set by Ivory Coast in 2008.

Super Eagles vs African teams at AFCON

In 2008, Ivory Coast scored heavily throughout their run in Ghana. They beat Nigeria 4-1, Benin 5-1, and Guinea 5-0 in the quarter-final.

Ivory Coast has the record for the most goals in a single AFCON tournament. IMG: B/R Football

Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou led the line, but the team collapsed 4-1 to Egypt in the semi-final and lost 4-2 to Ghana in the third-place match to finish fourth. High scoring did not translate to silverware.

Zambia in 1996 offered another comparison. In South Africa, they scored 15 goals and reached the semi-final. Kalusha Bwalya netted five times, including in big wins like 5-1 over Burkina Faso and 4-0 against Sierra Leone. They beat Egypt 3-1 in the quarter-final but fell 4-2 to Tunisia in the semi-final.

Bronze came with a 1-0 win over Ghana. Like Nigeria this year, Zambia's attack impressed, yet the title remained out of reach.

See the list of AFCON's highest goal tallies across years below:

Egypt in 2008 provides the contrast of success. They also scored 15 goals in Ghana and lifted the trophy.

Wins included 4-2 over Cameroon and 3-0 against Sudan. After a 1-1 draw with Zambia, they defeated Angola 2-1 in the quarter-final, routed Ivory Coast 4-1 in the semi-final, and beat Cameroon 1-0 in the final.

Amr Zaki, Mohamed Aboutrika, and others shared the goals. Egypt repeated the feat in 2010 with another 15-goal campaign and a second consecutive title. Their attack, combined with a strong defence, delivered the ultimate prize.

Aboutrika was the hero of the moment in 2008 for Egypt, as captured below:

Nigeria's 2025 performance sits between these examples. The 14 goals exceeded those of most recent tournaments and showed attacking intent under coach Eric Chelle.

The team created chances consistently and converted them at a high rate. Unlike Ivory Coast and Zambia, which fell short after strong scoring runs, Nigeria secured a medal.

Unlike Egypt's winning campaigns, Nigeria could not maintain shutouts in the knockouts or convert in the semi-final shootout.

Tournament Host Nation Team with the most goals Goals scored AFCON 2023 Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea 9 goals AFCON 2021 Cameroon Cameroon 14 goals AFCON 2019 Egypt Algeria 12 goals AFCON 2017 Gabon Cameroon 7 goals

This bronze medal, built on an explosive attack, marks progress.

Osimhen used his physical presence like Drogba once did. Lookman created like Aboutrika. Adams brought energy similar to Zambia's forwards.

The trio gave Nigeria a clear identity, which is fast, direct, and dangerous.

See one of Adams' goals below:

