EPL: Omojuwa, Ahmad Speak on Possibility of Man United Winning Title
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
London, United Kingdom - Popular public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, has said the pressure of the "assumption" that Manchester United were actually in the title race "got to them."
Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to deny West Ham a vital win in their hunt for Premier League survival as his 96th-minute goal earned a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at the London Stadium.
While West Ham cost the visitors a fifth straight win under Michael Carrick, Tomas Soucek's tap-in was not enough to move them level on points with 17th-place Nottingham Forest after Sesko's second injury-time goal in three substitute appearances.
Yet the last 25 days have given United fans a glimmer of hope. It is still faint, but it is there.
When Carrick appointed interim successor to Ruben Amorim, he knew that his first two games, Manchester City (H), Arsenal (A), were as tough as they come.
It does not feel as though Carrick has done anything spectacular from a tactical perspective, other than really hone in on the specific strengths of the players at his disposal. He has leaned into the United ‘DNA’ that has been the subject of much debate in recent months.
It has restored confidence and belief in the squad that had been missing for some time, ultimately leading to four consecutive victories, including wins over two of the best teams in England and Europe.
Omojuwa, Ahmad on Man United's title chances
Reacting after Manchester United drew West Ham in London, Omojuwa wrote on X:
"Man United believed they were actually in the title race. The pressure of that assumption got to them."
In the same vein, Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, posted on X:
"Honestly, I wanted Manchester United to win because I have been hoping to see them emerge as serious contenders for the league, especially since Manchester City don’t look capable of challenging Arsenal this season."
Manchester United are currently fourth on the log with 45 points, 11 points behind league-leader Arsenal.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.