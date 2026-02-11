Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Popular public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, has said many Chelsea fans will have nightmares on account of Cole Palmer's miss alone.

On Tuesday night, February 10, Liam Rosenior looked to continue his impressive form since taking over as Chelsea manager as his side hosted Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer’s costly miss against Leeds sparks reactions online as Omojuwa weighs in on the viral moment. Photo credit: @brfootball

Omojuwa reacts to Palmer's miss

Since taking over following former manager Enzo Maresca's dramatic exit from the club, Rosenior boasts an unbeaten record across the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Initially, it looked like the match against Leeds United would be yet another comfortable win for the English manager as goals from Joao Pedro and Palmer put Chelsea 2-0 up before the hour mark. But things suddenly changed in the second half as Leeds came back to draw 2-2 after Palmer missed a golden chance to win the game in the dying moments, and Omojuwa was in total disbelief.

Watch the video of Palmer's miss below:

