The Confederation of African Football has sent a message to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at the 2025 AFCON campaign

The Chippa United goalkeeper saved two penalties from Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca

The 29-year-old conceded four goals during the group stage of the tournament and zero during the knockout stage

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following his impressive display at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nwabali’s penalty heroics guided Nigeria to the AFCON bronze medal, as he came to the rescue during the shootout by saving spot kicks from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17.

The Chippa United goalkeeper was named Player of the Match for the second consecutive game, capping another outstanding performance within four days.

Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman all converted their penalties to secure victory for Nigeria in a tense encounter, per Fox Sports.

CAF sends message to Nwabali

CAF praised the Super Eagles goalkeeper’s performances throughout the tournament, describing him as an impenetrable wall against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

In a viral post on X, the African football governing body congratulated the 29-year-old Nigerian international for his impressive outing at the competition. CAF wrote:

"Nigerian brick wall. 🇳🇬🧤

"Stanley Nwabali is the TotalEnergies Man of the Match."

Stanley Nwabali ended the tournament on a high, setting a unique record by not conceding a single goal throughout the knockout stage.

The former Wikki Tourists goalkeeper kept clean sheets against the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16, the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarterfinals and the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semifinals.

Nwabali conceded three goals in two group-stage matches against Tanzania and Tunisia.

Before the start of the 2025 AFCON, the former Lobi Stars shot-stopper was declared unfit following an injury scare at his club in South Africa.

He missed Nigeria’s pre-AFCON friendly against Egypt but was drafted into the starting line-up when the tournament kicked off, per Foot Africa.

Reactions to CAF hailing Nwabali at AFCON

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the message from the football governing body to the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

@OppNaija said:

"Its a well-deserved recognition as Nwabali was a wall today. Saving Salah's penalty was the icing on the cake."

@IntegrityAndEx1 wrote:

"Nwabali has been putting in a great shift since the knockout stage. Man's worth his price in gold."

@Urchpupi added:

"Congratulations! Tag @NwabaliBobo Africa’s best goalkeeper and keeper of the tournament 🏟️. Let’s see if you won’t deny him this time and give him the flowers he rightly deserves.”

@PRINCETONY8211 said:

"He didn’t just guard the post; he guarded our pride. The 'Nigerian brick wall' is an understatement, the man is a fortress!"

