Three Super Eagles stars, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, featured as stat leaders

Nigeria was one of the best teams at the tournament, finishing third after beating Egypt in the playoff match

CAF has released the key stats leaders at the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, featuring three Super Eagles stars.

The Super Eagles had a decent campaign at the tournament, winning a record-extending ninth bronze medal after defeating Egypt in the playoff match.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen lead major stats at AFCON 2025.

Nigeria breezed past the group stage, beating Tanzania 2-1 in the opening match, followed by a 3-2 win over Tunisia and a 3-1 victory over Uganda.

The Super Eagles crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 and easily dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final to set up a semi-final date with hosts Morocco.

Nigeria fell short against Morocco, losing 4-2 on penalties, during which Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed, after a goalless draw in 120 minutes.

As noted by the NFF, Super Eagles beat Egypt on penalties thanks to Stanley Nwabali’s heroics in the third-place playoff match to win the ‘Golden’ Bronze medal.

CAF salutes Super Eagles stars

CAF has published the review of AFCON 2025, revealing the major stats leaders, with the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey and Ademola Lookman featuring.

The Super Eagles won the most games in a row (5), scored the most goals (14), three of which came on fast breaks and had the highest average possession with 66%.

Super Eagles stars won the player of the match in six out of the seven matches at AFCON. Semi Ajayi against Tanzania, Ademola Lookman against Tunisia.

Raphael Onyedika won it against Uganda, Victor Osimhen against Algeria and Stanley Nwabali in the third-place playoff match against Egypt.

Victor Osimhen had the most shots at the tournament with 21, 10 of which were on target, and the Galatasaray striker scored four goals, one behind Golden Boot winner Brahim Diaz.

Ademola Lookman provided four assists, the most at the tournament, while Calvin Bassey’s 74 passes per 90 minutes was the highest in Morocco.

Calvin Bassey leads key stats at AFCON 2025.

All three Super Eagles stars were named in the Team of the Tournament, which also had four Senegalese and four Moroccan players.

Alex Iwobi made a record-breaking 46 line-breaking passes at the tournament and also set the record for most AFCON games by a Nigerian midfielder with 24.

Stanley Nwabali was one clean sheet away from equaling Yassine Bounou and Édouard Mendy’s chart-topping five clean sheets at AFCON 2025.

