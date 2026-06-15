Nigeria Played and Pop Cola Powered the Big Screens



Source: UGC

Not every brand travels with its nation. Pop Cola does.

As the Nigerian football team took on Portugal in a friendly preparation match on Portuguese soil, Pop Cola brought the energy of Nigeria to every screen across the country. Through its perimeter LED advertising during the live broadcast, the brand made sure that every fan watching from home felt the presence of something familiar, something theirs.



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

Thousands of kilometres from home, the Nigerian football team carried Nigeria onto a European pitch. For Pop Cola, it was not just a football match. It was a chance to stand beside the nation it was built for.

The final whistle came with a tough result, but the spirit of the Nigerian football team never wavered. Pop Cola's message was equally unshaken: "Hard luck to our national team. We are always proud of you and standing by you."



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

It is the kind of statement that goes beyond advertising. For a brand built on the idea of belonging to the people, showing up on every Nigerian screen during moments that matter is part of who Pop Cola is.

Pop Cola. Product of the People. On Every Nigerian Screen. Behind Every Cheer.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng