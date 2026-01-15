After a grueling 120 minutes ended 0-0, Samuel Chukwueze stepped up for a crucial penalty but delivered a "tame" strike

The actress took to Instagram to lambast the Fulham star, claiming that even she could have played a better shot

Morocco's Atlas Lions secured a 4-2 shootout victory in Rabat, leaving the Super Eagles to battle Egypt for the bronze medal this Saturday

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reacted to Samuel Chukwueze’s penalty miss during Nigeria’s heartbreaking loss to host nation Morocco in the 2026 AFCON semi-final clash on Wednesday, January 14, in Rabat.

The Super Eagles had battled the Atlas Lions for 120 gruelling minutes, holding the hosts to a goalless draw before the match went into penalties.

Nkechi Blessing lambasts Samuel Chukwueze, claiming that even she could have played a better shot. Photos: Nkechi Blessing/Samuel Chukwueze.

During the shoot-out, Nigeria had a chance to take the lead when Chukwueze stepped up for the side’s second kick. Instead, the winger struck the ball too tamely, sending it directly into the waiting hands of Morocco’s goalkeeper.

Nkechi Blessing, who followed the match live, took to Instagram moments after the game to voice her frustration, writing:

“Samuel Chukwueze make I no talk wetin dey my mind. You dey play penalty like woman, even me no fit play that kind ball.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian music star Davido, born David Adeleke, lost a ₦75 million wager after the Super Eagles were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final by Morocco.

The result dashed Davido’s hopes and cost him a high-stakes bet placed on Nigeria’s win.

Earlier on January 14, Davido shared a screenshot of his bet slip on both X and Instagram showing that he staked $50,000, equivalent to about ₦75 million, on a parlay through the crypto betting platform, Stake.

Fans lambast Samuel Chukwueze over penalty miss

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@hampochima wrote:

"Lets stop this before it grows into something else. We are proud of the boys"

@sean_mupoh stated:

"The urge to bully players after losing should stop,this is the time they need your emotional support.."

@raymondmarcel29 shared:

"Man was so unserious. Nah who give am chewing gum I blame"

@victor_ad_042 commented:

"This habit of bullying a player when things didn't go our way is not good and we should stop i"

@hardeyjoy17 wrote:

"Nah the chewing gum pain me pass but he's still out own. We just dey look for scapegoat ninah the eleribu referee we supposed face"

Samuel Chukwueze stepped up for a crucial penalty but delivered a "tame" strike. Photo: Samuel Chukwueze.

