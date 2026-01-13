Eric Chelle has reportedly been offered $100,000 monthly to coach Tunisia for the 2026 World Cup

Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi was sacked following the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 elimination

Chelle was appointed Nigeria’s coach in December 2025 during the turbulent World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has emerged as one of the hottest coaching prospects in African football after Nigeria’s dominant run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Malian coach, who guided Nigeria to a flawless quarterfinal victory over Algeria, is reportedly wanted by North African giants Tunisia.

According to The Standard, the Tunisian Football Federation are ready to offer Chelle a massive $100,000 monthly salary to lead the Carthage Eagles at the 2026 World Cup.

Reports suggest Tunisia are keen to lure Chelle away from Nigeria, seeing his recent achievements with the Super Eagles at AFCON as proof of his ability to turn teams into title contenders.

The offer represents a substantial boost over his current $50,000 monthly wage with the Super Eagles, highlighting the increasing value placed on his tactical acumen across the continent.

2026 World Cup opportunity for Chelle

The Tunisian Football Federation moved quickly following their AFCON 2025 Round of 16 elimination to Mali, which saw coach Sami Trabelsi sacked, BBC Sport reports.

The 2004 AFCON champions lost in a dramatic penalty shootout after conceding a late equaliser, despite playing against 10 men for over 90 minutes.

In a statement, the Federation said it had “decided to terminate the contractual relationship by mutual consent” with Trabelsi’s technical staff.

Unlike Nigeria, Tunisia have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, offering Chelle an immediate platform on the global stage.

The lure of a World Cup campaign, combined with a significant financial incentive, makes the opportunity particularly appealing for Chelle.

Other countries, including Angola and Guinea, are reportedly monitoring the situation, although Chelle’s reputation and recent AFCON form may make him a priority target for only the continent’s top sides.

Chelle’s focus remains on Morocco clash

Despite lucrative offers, Chelle has emphasised that his attention remains firmly on Nigeria’s upcoming AFCON 2025 semifinal against hosts Morocco.

The Super Eagles arrive in Rabat undefeated, having scored 14 goals and conceded none in five games, showcasing a high-tempo and dominant style that has impressed fans.

While the Tunisian offer may tempt many, Chelle appears committed to finishing the tournament on a high with Nigeria before considering any potential moves.

His leadership since being appointed as Nigeria’s coach by the NFF has transformed the Super Eagles into one of the most cohesive and threatening sides in the competition, and his decision over the coming weeks could reshape the coaching landscape in African football.

