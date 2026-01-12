Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has identified one player who won his heart against Algeria during the 2025 AFCON

Nigeria humbled Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal match played at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10

Goals from Super Eagles top striker Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams ensured the three-time AFCON winners remained unbeaten

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has singled out one player who stood out during Nigeria’s quarter-final clash against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored second-half goals to secure victory for Nigeria against the Desert Foxes and book a place in the semi-final. Osimhen rose up to the occasion in the 47th minute to connect to Bruno Onyemaechi's cross.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand Stadium in Marrakesh. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, who has been in charge of the Super Eagles for a year, remains unbeaten in open play and his only loss came in the hands of the Leopards of DR Congo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final last November.

The 48-year-old previously guided the team to the quarter-finals of the last AFCON, where they lost 2-1 to the host nation Ivory Coast, per Al Jazeera.

Chelle singles out 1 player

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has commended Sevilla forward for his impactful contribution in Nigeria's 2-0 win against Algeria in the 2025 AFCON quarterfinal.

According to All Nigeria, the Franco-Malian said Adams has brought stability to the team during the continental tournament.

Chelle explained that the former Lillestrom star has given his best to the team since breaking into the starting XI. He said:

"Like I said, the Super Eagles is more important than any player in the squad. But with Akor Adams in this team, he throws everything for his teammates, for his brothers."

The former MC Oran manager urged his players to remain humble and focused, despite their convincing win over the Desert Foxes. Chelle said:

"The remaining players have once again given everything for the group. The win is for everyone. The team must continue to stay humble and continue to work."

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams scores his second goal of the 2025 AFCON against Algeria in the quarterfinal. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Akor Adams has featured in five matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The Sevilla forward netted his first goal in the Round of 16 against Mozambique in the 75th minute, while his second came against Algeria in the quarter-final, finishing off an assist from Victor Osimhen in the 57th minute.

Adams also scored on his Super Eagles debut in their 2-1 victory over Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last October, per ESPN.

CAF sends message to Akor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Super Eagles striker Akor Adams after his goal celebration against Algeria in Marrakech.

CAF noted the Nigerian striker's show of respect for the Congolese fan and shared his photo on their official X page, accompanied by a powerful message.

Source: Legit.ng