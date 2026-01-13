Eric Chelle has admitted Super Eagles players are feeling fatigued after an amazing run of wins at AFCON 2025

Nigeria will face off against the hosts, Morocco, for a chance to qualify for the AFCON final

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the AFCON for the fourth time in their history

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has sounded a note of caution ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semifinal showdown against hosts Morocco, admitting his players are beginning to feel the weight of a long and demanding tournament.

From the group stage to the quarterfinals, the Super Eagles have blown past Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique, and Algeria with high energy.

Eric Chelle claims the Super Eagles players are getting fatigued after playing high-intensity matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, Nigeria have been the tournament’s most exciting team so far with five matches, five wins, 14 goals scored, relentless pressing, and non-stop running.

But with a place in the final now on the line, Chelle believes it may be time to slow things down.

Nigeria’s high energy has come at a cost

The Super Eagles’ style at AFCON 2025 has been clear for everyone to see.

They press high, attack in numbers and play at full throttle from the first whistle.

Eric Chelle's Super Eagles are the highest-scoring team at AFCON 2025 with 14 goals after five games. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

It has worked brilliantly, overwhelming opponents and turning Nigeria into the team nobody wants to face.

However, that approach has also demanded a lot physically.

Speaking ahead of the semifinal, Chelle admitted that fatigue is beginning to creep into the Super Eagles squad after weeks of intense football in Morocco, Foot Africa reports.

“I find that my group is tired; it might be time for me to change my approach.”

Nigeria’s players have featured heavily throughout the tournament, with little rotation and high physical demands.

Against Morocco, backed by a packed home crowd, Chelle knows his team must be smart as well as brave.

Chelle plans to change tactics vs Morocco

For the first time at this AFCON, Nigeria could be ready to adjust their game plan.

Chelle revealed that the Super Eagles may be willing to concede possession early in the match and grow into the game rather than charging forward from the start.

It would be a noticeable shift from Nigeria’s usual fast starts, but one designed to conserve energy and manage the pressure of playing the host nation in Rabat.

Morocco are comfortable on the ball and thrive when opponents tire late on, so Chelle’s plan appears focused on balance rather than outright dominance.

Morocco pose a different kind of test

Despite Nigeria’s strong record against North African teams at this tournament, Chelle has warned his players not to assume this semifinal will follow the same pattern.

Algeria and Morocco may share a region, but Chelle believes they are very different opponents.

“Algeria and Morocco are two good teams with good players. But Morocco doesn't play like Algeria, and Walid Regragui isn't Vladimir Petkovic. I'll have to work, and my group too, to beat this team tomorrow.”

Morocco arrive unbeaten, full of confidence and driven by home support as they chase their first AFCON title since 1976.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are chasing a fourth crown and know one mistake could end the dream.

Wednesday’s semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium promises tension and fine margins, with the winner set to face either Egypt or Senegal in the final.

CAF confirms suspension of Super Eagles star

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) about the Super Eagles' suspension list against Morocco.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss the match after picking up a yellow card against Algeria, having also picked up a booking in the Round of 16 win over Mozambique.

Source: Legit.ng