Eric Chelle says Nigeria must score goals and exploit Algeria’s weaknesses to win ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash

The Super Eagles will faceoff against the North African giants in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal

Nigeria, who have won the competition three times, aim to reach the semi-finals for a joint-record 16th time

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has laid out the plan for Nigeria as they prepare to face Algeria in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final at the Marrakech Stadium on Saturday.

With the Super Eagles and Desert Foxes undefeated so far, Chelle knows exactly what Nigeria must do to end Algeria’s invincibility at the AFCON.

Nigeria have impressed throughout the tournament, winning all four of their matches, scoring 12 goals, and conceding just four, per Squawka.

Algeria are equally formidable, winning all their games and conceding only one goal after four matches played, making captain Riyad Mahrez a bit confident heading into the game.

According to GOAL, the winner between Nigeria and Algeria will face either AFCON hosts, Morocco or Cameroon, in the semifinal.

Chelle reveals plans to defeat Algeria

During his Friday press conference, Chelle disclosed that the Super Eagles must attack to stand any chance of defeating Algeria on Saturday.

"To win this game, we have to score some goals. We analyse the game, we try to find the weakness of the opponent. We try to put in the heads of our team that we can pass by this door. This is the same every time, the same, and the coach of Algeria, this is the same."

For the Super Eagles, Chelle insists that attacking with purpose will be crucial if Nigeria hopes to overcome the unbeaten Desert Foxes.

Chelle boasts to know Algeria's weaknesses

Chelle also stressed the importance of mental toughness on the part of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old manager revealed that Nigeria’s mental toughness will be key to exposing the weakness of the Desert Foxes.

"Of course, we work on the weakness of Algeria, but this is the quarterfinal, this is a big competition, so your state of mind and mindset are very important because you have to manage the pressure, manage the opponent, and what your coach asks you."

Nigeria cannot afford to lose

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams has claimed the Super Eagles cannot afford to lose to Algeria in their crucial AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Toritseju says Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been part of the inspiration behind the team’s success in Morocco and expects them to fly past Algeria despite their impressive record.

“The Super Eagles have shown they are one of the best teams so far at the AFCON, and I do not see them losing to this Algerian side.

“I believe their failure to qualify for the World Cup has awoken something in this current team, and they are eager to win this tournament to at least appease the Nigerian fans back home.”

