Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has sent a message to his teammate Victor Osimhen at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Sevilla forward has partnered with the 2023 CAF Player of the Year in five matches at the tournament

The striking duo of Osimhen and Adams have combined to score six goals, from the group stage through to the quarterfinals

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has sent a bold message to his teammate Victor Osimhen at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament, with goals from Osimhen in the 47th minute and Adams in the 57th minute.

The Galatasaray forward has now scored four goals in the competition; one against Tunisia, two versus Mozambique, and one against Algeria, while the Sevilla striker has found the net against Mozambique and Algeria, per Sofa Score.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Adams speaks on Osimhen's importance

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has highlighted the importance of Victor Osimhen at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a viral video shared on X by Oma Akatugba, the former Lillestrom star said the Galatasaray forward has set a very high standard in the national team, one that will be difficult for anyone to match anytime soon.

The 25-year-old added that he looks up to Osimhen off the pitch and is committed to delivering on the field whenever he is paired with him. He said:

"I would say yes, but you know, on the pitch, you don't think about dreams. You just try to be as professional as possible and get the job done.

"Outside, of course, we all know who he (Osimhen) is. We know how important he is to Nigerian football. So yeah, if we want to also tread in the same path, we have to be humble enough to admit that he has set the standard for us.

"When we get to the pitch of play, I just do my job."

My teammates helped me - Adams

Akor Adams has revealed that his teammates in the national team helped him settle in after his invitation to the Super Eagles.

The former Sogndal star specifically mentioned how former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, along with others, supported him during his first call-up. He said:

"I thank God for the opportunity, first of all, but I think everybody is helping me to really settle in because the national team is different from the club.

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"In the club, there are many things in place to make you feel as comfortable as possible, while in the national team, you don't have so much time.

"You have maybe a maximum of two weeks in a window. So the guys have been really good with me. The guys have helped me, the captain, Victor, most of the senior players like Simon Moses and William Troost-Ekong when he was here, and Alex.

"So I think in all, it's not just me who is doing everything to get comfortable, even the guys as well, and the coaching crew."

Akor Adams will likely start when Nigeria takes on host Morocco in the semifinal of the 2025 AFCON, per CAF.

Chelle singles out 1 player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has commended Sevilla forward Akor Adams for his impactful contribution in Nigeria's 2-0 win against Algeria in the 2025 AFCON quarterfinal.

The Franco-Malian said Adams has brought stability to the team during the continental tournament.

Source: Legit.ng