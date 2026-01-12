Sevilla has joined CAF in celebrating Akor Adams’ tribute to DR Congo’s Patrice Lumumba

Akor’s goal celebration honours Congolese superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga, known as ‘Lumumba Vea’

The Super Eagles star has scored two goals at AFCON 2025 and eyes more in the semifinal against Morocco

Sevilla is the latest to appreciate Super Eagles forward Akor Adams for his goal celebration dedicated to DR Congo’s Patrice Lumumba.

Akor paid the tribute after scoring Nigeria’s second goal in the 2-0 victory against Algeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams pays tribute to DR Congo’s Patrice Lumumba after scoring against Algeria. Photo by Sebastian Bozon

Source: Getty Images

What caught the attention of most fans was the Sevilla striker’s goal celebration, which was in honour of DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga, who is popularly known as ‘Lumumba Vea’.

Adams' celebration imitated Mboladinga, who stood for the entirety of all DR Congo’s games to honour the legacy of former prime minister Patrice Lumumba.

CAF had earlier appreciated Akor, noting the Nigerian striker's show of respect for the Congolese fan and shared his photo on their official X page, accompanied by a powerful message.

“Standing still. Akor. 🇳🇬,” CAF wrote on X.

The Super Eagles star earned respect for the gesture after Algerian star Mohamed Amoura disrespected Mboladinga following Algeria’s win over DR Congo in the Round of 16.

Sevilla hails Akor after Lumumba tribute

Sevilla has also joined millions of Africans to celebrate Akor for his choice of celebration.

Akor Adams has scored two goals for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Akor, who joined the La Liga club in January 2025, won the hearts of millions with his tribute, especially after Algerian star Mohamed Amoura disrespected Mboladinga after Algeria’s win over DR Congo in the Round of 16.

Sevilla posted a message on X with Akor’s iconic image with the message:

“𝐀𝐊𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐌𝐒 ✋🏿”

The post quickly gained traction across social media, with fans lauding the Super Eagles striker for his gesture of solidarity with the Congolese fan and broader African pride.

Fans react to Akor’s tribute

Fans took to social media to react after Sevilla’s message to Akor. Pastor Bee posted:

“We are the giant of Africa. We will win this. Akor Adams will make Nigeria and Sevilla Proud.”

Dr Sedge reacted:

“We are the protector and defender of African people and pride. Our star ⭐ is special, build your team around him.”

Lauris Kambamba added:

“AKOR is now in the hearts of Congolese 🇨🇩 people. Thank you ✋🏾”

Felix Adejimi also shared:

“Naija are known to be respectful. Respect to Patrice Lumumba of DR Congo.”

Akor has so far scored two goals at AFCON 2025 and will be hoping to add to his tally when the Super Eagles face off against hosts Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday, January 14.

With both CAF and Sevilla publicly recognising the gesture, Akor has not only cemented his status as one of Africa’s rising football stars but has also earned admiration across the continent for his respect.

Chelle reacts after Akor’s Lumumba tribute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has saluted Akor Adams after his tribute to DR Congo's Patrice Lumumba during Nigeria's 2-0 win against Algeria on Saturday, January 10.

Sharing the same photo CAF shared on their social media pages, Eric Chelle saluted Akor Adams for his emotional tribute.

