Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has spoken about the resolved feud between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

The two star players were involved in a heated moment during Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Victor Osimhen has scored four goals, while Ademola Lookman has netted three at the tournament

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has made a critical statement following the heated exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The unfortunate incident overshadowed Nigeria's impressive 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fes, Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scored a brace in the encounter, with both assists coming from Lookman, while the Atalanta star and Akor Adams scored one goal apiece, per Sofa Score.

The Galatasaray star failed to join his teammates after the end of the match and walked straight to the team bus alone, refusing to grant an interview and joining his teammates in the dressing room.

Okocha reacts to Lookman-Osimhen rift

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has cautioned Victor Osimhen against engaging in heated exchanges with teammates on the pitch.

In a viral video shared on X, the AFCON winner said the Galatasaray striker went overboard with his actions toward Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

The three-time BBC African Footballer of the Year added that such issues should be addressed privately in the dressing room, away from the media spotlight. Okocha said:

"Victor Osimhen went overboard; I have to clear that out, but it is good to see players who are passionate but also understand that you are not bigger than your teammates; you are the same, you have to respect your teammates.

"If you want to say something, you'd better say it in the dressing room and not show the whole world that your colleague made a mistake. I don't like it, but it also see that passion."

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen is passionate - Okocha

Former Nigerian international Austin Jay Jay Okocha said Victor Osimhen has the right to be angry as a striker.

The Bolton legend explained that Osimhen's outburst remains one of the things that keep a team together.

The 52-year-old said the current Super Eagles squad is hungry to win, not just to participate in the AFCON. He said:

"These things happen, and I love to see that sometimes in a team, it shows that they want to win; they are not just there to play and go home.

"It also shows that they want to achieve something and if players are criticising each other, upset for not getting the right service or their teammates are not doing the right thing."

Meanwhile, Nigeria will faceoff with host Morocco in the semifinal of the 2025 AFCON, per ESPN.

