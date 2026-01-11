William Troost-Ekong has hailed Nigeria’s victory against Alegria as the best performance of AFCON 2025 so far

Osimhen and Akor Adams fired the Super Eagles past Algeria with ruthless efficiency

Nigeria has set up a blockbuster semifinal clash with hosts Morocco after Saturday’s victory

William Troost-Ekong may have stepped away from international football, but his heart is still firmly with the Super Eagles.

After Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over Algeria on Saturday, January 10, the former Nigeria captain wasted no time in praising a performance many fans have been waiting to see.

Nigeria did not just beat Algeria, they controlled them, outthought them, and finished the job with authority to book a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals.

Ekong sends message to Super Eagles

Ekong, who retired from international duty on the eve of the tournament, watched Nigeria’s display with clear pride.

The former Udinese defender, who led Nigeria to the silver medal in the 2023 edition in the Ivory Coast, described the performance as the most complete showing from the Super Eagles so far in Morocco.

“Top performance from the whole team! Best I’ve seen the boys play and growing game by game. Still my favourites to win,” he told Soccernet.

Coming from a former captain who knows the pressure of knockout football, the words carried weight.

Nigeria have now extended their unbeaten run at the tournament and kept clean sheets in their last two matches, signs of a team finding balance at the right time.

How Nigeria took control vs Algeria

The opening 45 minutes were tense and tightly contested.

Algeria set up with a compact midfield block, looking to frustrate Nigeria and strike on the counter.

Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman were lively, but clear chances were hard to come by.

Everything changed moments after the restart. In the 47th minute, Bruno Onyemaechi delivered a measured cross into the box, and Osimhen rose above his marker to power a header into the net, CAF Online reports.

It was Osimhen’s fourth goal of the tournament and the breakthrough Nigeria needed.

Algeria barely had time to regroup before the second blow landed.

Ten minutes later, Osimhen turned provider, threading a clever pass into the path of Akor Adams.

The Sevilla forward showed composure after rounding Luca Zidane before rolling the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0 and effectively settle the match.

Algeria pushed forward in search of a response, but Nigeria’s defence stayed compact and disciplined.

Morocco await as Nigeria eye another AFCON final

The victory sends Nigeria into their 16th AFCON semifinal, where they will face hosts Morocco, BBC Sport reports.

The Super Eagles, who were champions in 1980, 1994, and 2013, are searching for their fourth AFCON title but will have to navigate a tough Moroccan side in front of their home crowd.

