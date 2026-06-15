NGX closed higher as the All-Share Index gained 0.88% and market capitalisation rose to N156.970 trillion

Financial Services led trading activity, accounting for 82.92% of total turnover volume, driven by Sterling Financial Holdings

Market breadth was mixed, with 40 gainers and 53 decliners, led by Associated Bus Company and Fidson Healthcare, respectively

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) concluded last week, ending on June 11, trading on a higher note as the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation increased by 0.88%, closing at 244,738.74 points and N156.970 trillion, respectively.

Trading on the Nigerian equities market was limited to four sessions during the week following the federal government's declaration of Friday, June 12, 2026, a public holiday in observance of Democracy Day.

Market capitalisation hits N156.97 trillion on NGX weekly gain Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Market performance

Over the course of the week, a total turnover of 4.964 billion shares valued at N207.521 billion was recorded in 235,966 deals in the course of the week in comparison to a turnover of 3.966 billion shares valued at N175.659 billion traded in 343,587 deals on the floor of the Exchange during the preceding week.

The Financial Services Industry dominated trading activity with 4.116 billion shares valued at N84.607 billion traded in 96,165 deals. This sector accounted for 82.92% of the total equity turnover volume and 40.77% of the total traded value.

The Services Industry took second place with a turnover of 232.479 million shares valued at N4.955 billion traded in 17,614 deals, while the Industrial Goods Industry had the third largest share with a turnover of 144.988 million shares valued at N39.077 billion in 24,775 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 2.883 billion shares worth N36.188 billion in 15,533 deals.

These transactions represented 58.09% of the total equity turnover volume and 17.44% of the total traded value.

Market sentiment for the week remained mixed as 40 equities recorded price appreciation, higher than 23 gainers recorded in the prior week, while 53 equities declined in price in comparison to 65 recorded in the previous week, and 53 equities remained unchanged relative to 58 in the prior week.

Top price gainers:

Associated Bus Company Plc: N6.21 to N7.80 (+N1.59, +25.60%)

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc: N6.70 to N8.25 (+N1.55, +23.13%)

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: N9.35 to N11.40 (+N2.05, +21.93%)

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc: N9.35 to N11.25 (+N1.90, +20.32%)

Austin Laz & Company Plc: N3.76 to N4.33 (+N0.57, +15.16%)

The Initiates Plc: N29.25 to N33.45 (+N4.20, +14.36%)

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: N8.30 to N9.41 (+N1.11, +13.37%)

NEM Insurance Plc: N30.00 to N34.00 (+N4.00, +13.33%)

First HoldCo Plc: N62.00 to N69.00 (+N7.00, +11.29%)

Oando Plc: N48.00 to N53.00 (+N5.00, +10.42%)

Market capitalisation hits N156.97 trillion on NGX weekly gain Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top price decliners:

Fidson Healthcare Plc: N136.50 to N101.20 (-N35.30, -25.86%)

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: N10.60 to N8.55 (-N2.05, -19.34%)

UH Real Estate Investment Trust: N84.70 to N70.00 (-N14.70, -17.36%)

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: N4.48 to N4.97 (-N0.51, -11.38%)

Unilever Nigeria Plc: N156.00 to N140.00 (-N16.00, -10.26%)

Okomu Oil Palm Plc: N1,750.00 to N1,575.00 (-N175.00, -10.00%)

Academy Press Plc: N8.25 to N7.45 (-N0.80, -9.70%)

Guinness Nigeria Plc: N402.60 to N365.50 (-N37.10, -9.22%)

R.T. Briscoe Plc: N14.86 to N13.55 (-N1.31, -8.82%)

John Holt Plc: N14.90 to N13.60 (-N1.30, -8.72%)

Abdul Samad Rabiu earns over N1894bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu is set to smile to the bank with a staggering N189.74 billion dividend from his shareholding in BUA Cement Plc

The billionaire earned the payout after BUA Cement declared a N10.00 dividend per share, making up a major share of total distributions approved at its 10th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng