Africa accounted for 94.2% of the $3.18bn airtime-on-credit borrowed in 2025, led by strong demand in Nigeria

New data shows that airtime advances rose 12.3% to $3.18bn, while nano-loans more than doubled to $2.30bn

The company in charge revealed that its revenue jumped 75.5% to $265.36m, but it is worried about credit loss

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Mobile subscribers in Nigeria and other emerging markets borrowed $3.18billion in airtime on credit in 2025, with Africa accounting for over 94% of the entire amount.

This was disclosed in the recent financial reports released by a fintech firm, Optasia.

Optasia reports strong growth in airtime credit services Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Airtime, data borrowing on the rise

The value of airtime advances increased by 12.3% from $2.83 billion in 2024, emphasising a reliance on digital micro-credit service in countries with low access to conventional banks.

Optasia stated in their report that:

"Airtime credit services represent service fees charged on airtime credit amounting to $3,176.34million (2024: $2,829.2 million) provided to telecom operators' subscribers during the year."

At the current exchange rates released by the firm, airtime advances amounted to roughly N4.61trillion in 2025, compared to N4.38 trillion a year before. This is because the naira appreciated over a year at N1,450.58 to the dollar, from N1,547.30.

The contribution from Africa to airtime credits, including $2.99 billion (94.2%), and those from Europe/Asia and the Middle East were $96.1 million and $87.7 million, respectively, Punch reports.

Countries' airtime credit service is on the rise

Optasia has operations in over 25 markets, which include South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt and Pakistan, offering airtime advances and nano loans via telecom operators using credit scoring systems informed by behavioural data.

The firm stated that it is, in part, also the credit risk guarantor of the advances, indemnifying telecom operators from losses when subscribers fail to repay after a certain duration.

Apart from the provision for airtime credits, Optasia's nano loan sector saw a 100% increase from $967.9 million in 2024 to $2.30 billion in 2025, with Africa's share being $1.41 billion.

The firm recorded a 75.5% jump in revenue to $265.36 million while profit after tax increased to $43.13 million, and total assets more than doubled to $302.17 million.

Africa accounts for over 94% of airtime credit Photo: courtneyk

Source: Facebook

Africa also remained the dominant revenue producer with 88.5% of overall revenue earned, as at the end of 2025.

The report shows that Optasia Nigeria has two subsidiaries, namely, Nairtime Nigeria Limited and Xtra MFS Nigeria Limited. Optasia also has a shareholding in the digital lending platform Quickcheck Holding Limited, which caters to the Nigerian market. Nigeria's naira-denominated receivables grew to $7.73million from $3.80million as transaction activities increased.

Conversely, Optasia increased its provision for expected credit losses by 95.1% from $33.42 million in 2024 to $65.21 million in 2025, signalling the potential credit risk it faces with its nano loans and airtime lending products.

Why we suspended DEON rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has explained why it suspended the implementation and enforcement of its controversial Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 (DEON Regulations).

The Commission said it decided, in obedience to a Federal High Court order restraining the enforcement of the regulations.

The regulations had been challenged in court by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/760/2026.

Source: Legit.ng