Ex-Arsenal defender Johan Djourou has picked Nigeria among four AFCON 2025 title favourites

Nigeria have scored 12 goals in four matches and will face Algeria in a high-stakes quarter-final

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the AFCON for the fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013

Former Arsenal defender and ex-Switzerland international Johan Djourou has tipped Nigeria as one of four strong contenders to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite the crisis rocking the three-time African champions due to unpaid bonuses by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Ivory Coast-born defender, who describes himself as “100 per cent” African, praised the Super Eagles as a team with a serious chance in the tournament’s 35th edition.

Nigeria is bidding to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time in history. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria had been ranked as one of the title contenders even before the tournament started and have lived up to the hype after garnering four wins from their four matches played so far.

According to GOAL, the Super Eagles have dispatched teams like Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in the group stages before demolishing Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Djourou picks Nigeria among AFCON favourites

Speaking to Soccernet on the sidelines of AFCON 2025 in Morocco, Djourou highlighted the growth of African football and named Nigeria, Morocco, Ivory Coast, and Senegal as the teams best equipped to go all the way.

Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou believes Nigeria has what it takes to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

The former Arsenal defender revealed that the increasing competitiveness of African countries and their rising presence on the global stage.

“I think it’s very good. I had the chance to be a fan of the one in Ivory Coast because that’s where I’m from as well, and I thought it was a great success. African nations are progressing very well.

“The ones most equipped to win it, I would say Morocco and Ivory Coast because they just won it.”

Although Djourou sees recent winners and hosts as marginal favourites, his endorsement underscores the Super Eagles’ status as genuine contenders, given their strong performances throughout the tournament.

Nigeria’s road to the AFCON quarterfinals

The Super Eagles have been in stellar form at AFCON 2025, winning all four of their matches, scoring 12 goals, and conceding only four, per Squawka.

Nigeria’s attacking firepower, led by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams have been one of the most-feared attacking trio in the competition.

Meanwhile, their upcoming quarter-final opponents, Algeria, have also impressed, winning all their matches and conceding just once.

Eric Chelle assures Nigerians of victory

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been clear about what Nigeria needs to advance to the AFCON semifinal.

Speaking to the press on Friday ahead of Nigeria’s clash versus Algeria, the Franco-Malian manager stressed that scoring goals will be key.

Chelle also highlighted the importance of mindset and preparation in high-pressure games, adding that his team has focused on analysing Algeria’s weaknesses while maintaining strong mental discipline.

“We try to work on every day and every training session. Once again, we have the last training session today, and I think we will be ready tomorrow.”

Mysterious cat predicts Nigeria vs Algeria clash

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has predicted every Round of 16 match at AFCON 2025 correctly, has forecasted the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Nigeria and Algeria.

The Super Eagles and Algeria will meet in Marrakech for a blockbuster quarter-final, with Riyad Mahrez optimistic the Desert Foxes can end Nigeria's AFCON challenge.

Source: Legit.ng