Nimbus Pronos, the cat with a 100% AFCON R16 prediction record, has picked Nigeria to beat Algeria

The Super Eagles have been ranked as one of the favourites to win the AFCON after a stellar group phase

Should the Super Eagles advance, Morocco or Cameroon await in the semi-finals

Move aside, football pundits, there’s a new expert in town, and it has four paws.

Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has predicted every Round of 16 match at AFCON 2025 correctly, has forecasted the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Nigeria and Algeria.

Nigeria and Algeria meet in Marrakech for a blockbuster quarter-final, with Riyad Mahrez optimistic the Desert Foxes can end Nigeria's AFCON challenge.

The Desert Foxes have been tight at the back, conceding just one goal in four matches.

Their last-16 win over DR Congo came late, thanks to Adil Boulbina’s 119th-minute goal. Goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been solid, and their defence is looking hard to break.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have been scoring for fun. 12 goals in four games, including a 4-0 hammering of Mozambique. GOAL reports.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are leading the attack and causing headaches for every defence. Despite some minor gossip in camp, coach Eric Chelle says the team is tight and focused.

Nimbus predicts Nigeria vs Algeria clash

In a viral video on Instagram, Nimbus was given two bowls, one labelled 'Nigeria', the other 'Algeria'.

No draw this time, because knockout football does not allow it.

After a quick sniff and a side-eye at Algeria’s bowl, Nimbus went straight for Nigeria’s plate and ate it.

Boom! Super Eagles win, according to the cat. Fans are buzzing, and social media is loving it.

Nimbus: The cat who knows football

Nimbus is nit just a cute cat, it’s a football legend in its own right.

So far, the cat has correctly predicted every Round of 16 match at the AFCON and has previously correctly forecasted two of Nigeria’s group stage games.

If Nimbus’s correct prediction streak continues, Nigeria will face either Morocco or Cameroon in the AFCON semi-finals.

Nigerians are now watching closely to see if the predictions for the Super Eagles game will be correct for the third time in the competition.

Nigeria vs Algeria head-to-head

Historically, Algeria have the edge, winning three of the last five clashes with Nigeria. But if Nimbus is right, the Super Eagles could pull off a huge upset.

According to Squawka, these two sides have met five times over the past 10 years, with Algeria coming out on top three times compared to Nigeria’s solitary victory.

Both Nigeria and Algeria are unbeaten heading into the crucial quarterfinal clash in Marrakesh on Saturday, January 10, but their styles are worlds apart.

Algeria relies on a tight defence while the Super Eagles attack like there’s no tomorrow.

Nigeria is bidding to win their first AFCON title since 2013 and their fourth overall, while Algeria are pushing to win the competition for the third time.

Nimbus predicts Nigeria’s win vs Mozambique

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, a cat that predicts football matches, has backed Nigeria to beat Mozambique, and the prediction was spot on.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams ensured the Super Eagles cruised to a 4-0 win and booked their spot in the quarterfinals.

