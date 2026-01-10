The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the third quarter-final on Saturday

Nigeria and Algeria are the only two teams that have won all games played at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations so far

The Atlas Lions of Morocco await in the semi-final for whoever wins the quarter-final contest between the rivals

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Desert Foxes of Algeria are set to clash in the third quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Algeria will rekindle their 55-year-old historic rivalry at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 5 pm.

The match is a clash of two heavyweights, who share decades of rivalry, their first meeting at AFCON since their semi-final clash in Egypt in 2019.

The Pharaohs of Egypt and the defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, will clash in the last quarter-final match at 8 pm.

As noted by CAF, the Teranga Lions of Senegal await the winner of Egypt vs Cote d'Ivoire, while the winner of Algeria vs Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Algeria vs Nigeria teams news

According to FAF, Ismael Bennacer remains out and continues recovery from the injury he sustained against DR Congo in the quarter-final.

However, Mohamed Amine Tougai and Samir Chergui returned to training after days of unavailability due to their injuries against Burkina Faso in the group stages.

Nigeria has no fresh injury concerns. Cyriel Dessers left the camp due to injury, while Ryan Alebiosu is continuing his rehabilitation from injury.

What Chelle and Petkovic said

Eric Chelle dismissed the idea of a revenge against Nigeria for the 2019 incident and is fully focused on his team securing qualification to the next round.

“It’s crucial for me to maintain focus on the pitch. While energy matters, the mindset is paramount. Our group will remain united. This match is critical against a formidable opponent,” he said as quoted by the NFF.

“I’m not dwelling on revenge for 2019. My priority is to compete fiercely and secure qualification.”

Algeria’s head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, admits that his team has to be good offensively and defensively to be able to get a result against Nigeria.

“Tomorrow, we need to be just as good defensively as offensively. That will be paramount. All the details will matter against Nigeria. Nothing should be left to chance. We have the quality. We believe in ourselves, and we just have to play a big game,” the Bosnian coach said.

Where to watch Uganda vs Nigeria

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile and other devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC channels for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

