Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has shared his honest opinion ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash

The Desert Foxes will take on the Super Eagles for the first time at the AFCON since their last meeting six years ago

Both Nigeria and Algeria have won all four matches played so far (unbeaten) in the competition in Morocco

Manchester City legend Riyad Mahrez has dropped a major hint ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal clash in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Saturday, January 10.

Algeria are aiming to deny Nigeria a fourth AFCON title as the two sides meet for the first time in six years.

Mahrez made a decisive impact when both teams last faced each other at the 2019 tournament, scoring a dramatic late free kick to seal a crucial 2-1 victory for the Desert Foxes, per ESPN.

Riyad Mahrez during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on December 28, 2025. Photo by: Paul ELLIS.

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old has already netted three goals at the ongoing AFCON, including a brace against Sudan and a penalty against Burkina Faso.

Mahrez admits fear for Nigeria

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has admitted that he is afraid of playing against Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the AFCON 2025.

In a viral post on X, the Al Ahli winger said the Super Eagles remain one of the best goal-scoring teams in the tournament.

The 34-year-old said the Desert Foxes are under pressure to win the encounter in Marrakesh. He said:

“I’m afraid. They 🇳🇬 scored a lot of goals in this competition.”

“There is pressure to win at home. Both teams are aiming to qualify, and we are both strong sides. We must do everything possible to perform at our best, and we are ready to give our all for our country.

“They have scored a lot of goals. They have a very good attack. We can’t deny it. Tomorrow will be tomorrow. But I’m not afraid,” per Afrik Foot.

Nigeria a strong side - Mahrez

Five-time Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez admitted that the Super Eagles are one of the best teams at the ongoing 2025 AFCON.

The UEFA Champions League winner said the encounter is going to be a match to watch, adding that he is excited to play against Nigeria. He said:

"This year, when you think about Nigeria, we played them after the AFCON in 2019 in a friendly.

Riyad Mahrez during the 2025 AFCON match between Algeria and DR Congo at Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on January 6, 2026. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

"Of course, you cannot forget that moment for me, it is about the team and the country.

Incredible moment, it feels good to play against a big team and strong team.

"I am so happy to play at this stage again and to play against this type of team that has big players and I am looking forward to the game tomorrow because I know it is going to be a game to watch."

