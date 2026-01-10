Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic has fired a warning shot at Nigeria ahead of today's crucial encounter

The Desert Fox and the Super Eagles will battle in the quarterfinal at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria and Nigeria have won all four matches played so far in the competition in Morocco

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic has issued a strong warning ahead of his side’s quarterfinal clash against Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, scheduled for later today, January 10.

Both teams will meet at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, with Senegalese referee Issa Sy set to officiate the encounter.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic wants to beat Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Desert Foxes arrive unbeaten, having navigated the group stage against Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea before edging past DR Congo’s Leopards in the Round of 16, thanks to Adil Boulbina’s extra-time winner.

The Super Eagles are also yet to taste defeat in the tournament, recording group-stage victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda before thrashing Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16, per BBC.

Nigeria have scored 12 goals so far, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading the charge with three goals each, while Algeria have netted eight goals in four matches.

We have the qualities - Petkovic

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said his team possesses all the qualities to stop Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Speaking with newsmen, the former Switzerland coach dismissed the attacking prowess of the Super Eagles led by the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

The 62-year-old explained that every detail in the match, from defense to attack, is going to count.

The former Lazio coach noted that the game will not be left to luck or chance to decide who carries the day. He said:

"The most important thing for me as a manager is the state of mind. Everything starts from there (mind), and from that point of view, my team is irreproachable. Algeria have the reliability and the quality to make a statement against the Super Eagles.

"Today, my players need to be just as good defensively as offensively. That will be paramount.

Vladimir Petkovic is having a conversation with the Desert Foxes' Riyad Mahrez during the 2025 AFCON match between Algeria and DR Congo in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

“All the details will be important against Nigeria. Nothing should be left to chance. We have the quality. We have the qualities, and we believe in ourselves. It's now up to us to put on a great match,” per Radio Algerie.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes have faced each other five times in the last 10 years, with Algeria holding the upper hand, including their 2-1 win over Nigeria at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Algeria files petition to CAF

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has initiated a petition to the Confederation of African Football for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

FAF said the decision was based on concerns over the ticketing arrangements for the highly anticipated encounter. FAF president Walid Sadi confirmed that the petition was submitted after ticket sales for the match were reportedly closed.

