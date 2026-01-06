Victor Osimhen reportedly threatened to quit Nigeria’s AFCON campaign after a heated on-pitch clash with Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian striker was said to have dropped his accreditation following the incident during the Mozambique win

Fans have reacted angrily online, questioning Osimhen’s attitude despite his goals at the tournament

Victor Osimhen has reportedly threatened to walk away from Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco following a heated altercation with teammate Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles striker found himself at the centre of controversy despite Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman exchanging words in a heated argument during Nigeria's AFCON clash vs Mozambique. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

While the win sealed Nigeria’s place in the quarter-finals, the post-match conversation was dominated by tensions between two of Nigeria’s biggest stars.

Lookman had earlier opened the scoring before playing a key role in two further goals for Osimhen as Nigeria surged into a commanding 3-0 lead, per CAF Online.

However, emotions boiled over midway through the second half when Lookman failed to square the ball despite Osimhen being well positioned.

Cameras captured Osimhen pulling away from captain Wilfred Ndidi, pointing angrily at Lookman and expressing his frustration audibly.

Lookman, who had already assisted and created several chances, responded as tempers flared on the pitch, SABC Sports reports.

Moments later, Osimhen asked to be substituted and was replaced shortly after by head coach Eric Chelle.

At full-time, the Galatasaray striker skipped the team’s celebrations and headed straight down the tunnel.

Osimhen reportedly threatens to quit AFCON

A day after the incident in Fez, reports emerged suggesting the fallout went beyond the pitch.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are Nigeria's top scorers in AFCON 2025 so far, with three goals each. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to Arise News, Osimhen hinted he was prepared to walk away from the Nigerian squad entirely while the tournament is still ongoing.

“Osimhen reportedly dropped his accreditation and threatened to quit Nigeria’s AFCON squad entirely after a bust-up with Lookman on the pitch,” Arise News posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old forward, who has scored three goals so far in the competition, has not made any official comment regarding the reported threat to quit or the altercation with Lookman.

In contrast, Lookman has attempted to calm the situation, insisting there is no rift between himself and Osimhen despite the heated exchange during the match.

Nigeria shift focus to quarter-finals

Despite the drama, Nigeria must now refocus ahead of a crucial quarter-final clash against either Algeria or DR Congo.

The Super Eagles are chasing their first AFCON title since lifting the trophy under Stephen Keshi in 2013, having previously won the competition in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Nigeria were runners-up at the 2023 edition and remain one of the favourites at AFCON 2025 following their perfect run so far.

Fans react angrily to quitting reports

News of Osimhen’s reported threat to quit sparked strong reactions among Nigerian fans on social media.

“It hurts but he should learn how to control the temper,” Isijole tweeted.

King David reacted:

“He should leave if he wants to leave. This will not be Nigeria last afcon, he’s not bigger than the team.”

Zen Magazine posted:

“Imagine what people are defending…. everyone who keeps defending this open show of pride, disrespect to his teammates, fans and country and an open display of his inability to listen to others is a huge problem.”

Idy reacted:

“Talent will take you to a certain position but attitude sustain, someone should tell oshimen to calm down for Jesus.”

Ibrahim Kazeem tweeted:

“If he doesn't leave and NFF continue to indulge him, they are passing a wrong message. I guess everyone can also be whining like a kid because things don't go his way.”

