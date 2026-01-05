Ademola Lookman has spoken about his rift with Victor Osimhen during the 4-0 thrashing of Mozambique

Osimhen was substituted after voicing his frustration at his teammates for not releasing him on time

The Super Eagles crushed the Mozambicans and progressed to the quarter-final to face Algeria or DR Congo

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has spoken about his on-pitch altercation with Victor Osimhen during the 4-0 win over Mozambique.

Nigeria eased into the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a dominant 4-0 win over the Mambas with Algeria or DR Congo waiting in the last eight.

Ademola Lookman discusses with Victor Osimhen during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman and Akor Adams scored on either side of Osimhen’s brace to continue Nigeria’s impressive performance at the ongoing tournament.

Lookman reacts to Osimhen's rift

Victor Osimhen’s on-pitch display at his teammates and subsequent substitution has somehow dominated the headlines and overshadowed the brilliant win.

Lookman, who was named CAF’s man of the match after a goal and two assists, downplayed the incident while speaking at the post-match conference.

“I have not seen Osimhen but I don’t think that matters, Vic is our number one guy, everybody knows this, he’s a top striker. So, all of that doesn’t matter,” he said as quoted by Mike the Pundit.

The Galatasaray forward immediately walked down the tunnel after the final whistle, signalling emotions still running and attracting criticism from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng