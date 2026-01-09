Osimhen previously blocked Bi Bernard after the pundit criticized a heated on-field clash between the striker and teammate Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has settled his differences with popular football analyst Bi Bernard days after their online exchange.

The disagreement began after Nigeria’s round-of-16 win against Mozambique at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, where Osimhen was caught in an on-field confrontation with teammate Ademola Lookman.

The incident stole the team’s attention and quickly became a talking point.

Bi Bernard had criticised Osimhen’s clash with Lookman, describing the striker’s conduct as unnecessary.

Not long after the commentary went viral, the analyst announced that Osimhen had blocked him on Instagram.

In a frustrated video, he questioned why the forward reacted strongly to what he believed was “fair, professional criticism.”

In a new update posted on January 8, 2025, Bi Bernard confirmed that the rift between him and Osimhen has been fully resolved.

According to him, the reconciliation was made possible through the intervention of former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and comedian AY.

He revealed that the two reached out privately, urging both men to move past the misunderstanding for the sake of unity, especially with the AFCON tournament still ongoing.

In the video shared on Instagram, Bernard said Osimhen not only unblocked him but also followed him back, signaling that the issue had been resolved.

He added that they had a calm conversation in the early hours of the morning, during which both men shared their perspectives.

“We’re cool now. Osimhen and I spoke this morning. Everything has been settled. Shoutout to Onazi and AY—they made this happen," he said.

The analyst noted that their conversation helped him understand that the footballer had been dealing with pressure from several fronts, which may have influenced his reaction.

Reactions trail Victor Osimhen, Bi Bernard's truce

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@aycomedian noted:

"Let love lead in friendship not ego, not fear, not expectations. When love leads, understanding follows, loyalty deepens, and even silence is filled with respect. Stubborn Warri boy, Victor na family"

@mr.commonsense_ wrote:

"Thank you. Happy to see this. One big family. Green white Green to the world"

@abimbolaadeoye_ shared:

"Them no dey put mouth for men matter 😂them go settle for Corner"

@brainbox_2 stated:

"I talk ham say I see Fabrizio way post this case “ coach Bi and Osimhen has reached personal agreement deal now closed” let love leads 💪make we think ho"

