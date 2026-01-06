NFF Told to Ban Super Eagles Star Osimhen From National Team, Condition Emerges
- Victor Osimhen continues to receive criticism for his recent on-pitch outburst against his teammates in the Super Eagles squad
- Conflict rumours were played down by Ademola Lookman, emphasising brotherhood within the Super Eagles squad
- Public commentator Kayode Ogundamisi demands an apology from Osimhen, or he should be excused from the national team
Fes, Morocco - Kayode Ogundamisi, a prominent public commentator, has said that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen should be banned from the national team if he fails to apologise for his outburst on the pitch on Monday, January 5, 2026.
The call comes amid reactions from football fans who criticised Osimhen for his outbursts toward Ademola Lookman and Super Eagles colleagues during the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s victory over Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 round of 16 contest on Monday, January 5.
Ogundamisi calls for Osimhen punishment
Osimhen asked to be taken off subsequently and was then booed off the pitch by some fans as Moses Simon came on for the striker. He was also the first to leave the dressing room when the teams were leaving the stadium.
The incident sparked online speculation about possible tension between Osimhen and Lookman.
However, the Atalanta of Italy forward, Man of the Match in the game against Mozambique, dismissed such claims after the match, insisting there was no issue between him and the former Napoli striker.
He said:
“It’s just football. It’s always football. He is my brother."
In the same vein, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi also addressed the situation, describing the exchange as a product of the team’s competitive spirit rather than any personal disagreement, and played down reports of a rift within the squad.
There are reports that Osimhen threatened to return to Turkey, where he plays for Galatasaray, following the episode against his teammates on Monday, January 5.
Joining other netizens in criticising Osimhen, Ogundamisi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:
"Victor Osimhen should be granted his wish to return to Turkey. If he does not apologise, he should be banned from the national team. It would be more honourable for Nigeria to miss the chance of winning AFCON without him than to win it on the back of disgraceful behaviour and arrogance."
Nigeria clarifies Osimhen-Lookman 'row'
Meanwhile, according to Super Eagles' media officer Promise Efoghe, the primary reasons and aftermath of the on-field row between Osimhen and Lookman during the game against Mozambique have been addressed internally.
Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles will hold a recovery session today, Tuesday, January 6, in Fes.
26 players are expected to train, while injured defender Ryan Alebiosu continues his rehabilitation.
Activist reacts to Osimhen quitting report
Legit.ng earlier reported that Theo Agada, a political activist, said he would rather see Nigeria’s Super Eagles exit the AFCON 2025 without Osimhen than win it with the striker, whom he described as a “spoilt brat.”
Abu, the spokesperson for the Northern Renaissance Network (NRN), lashed out at Osimhen.
