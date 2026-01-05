Super Eagles promised $10,000 (₦14million) by the Nigerian government for every goal scored against Mozambique

Nigeria will face off against the Mambas in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash on Monday, January 5

The Super Eagles finished the AFCON 2025 group stage with a perfect record and eight goals scored

The Super Eagles have received a major motivational boost ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash against Mozambique, with a mouth-watering goal bonus put on the table by the federal government.

Nigeria face Mozambique on Monday night at the Stade de Fès, knowing that every goal scored could now come with a ₦14 million reward, as belief continues to build around their AFCON 2025 campaign.

The Federal Government, working alongside private partners, has promised the Super Eagles a $10,000 bonus per goal in their Round of 16 encounter against Mozambique.

The incentive, confirmed by Chairman of the National Sports Commission Mallam Shehu Dikko, represents a doubling of the $5,000-per-goal bonus paid during the group stage.

According to Dikko, the move is part of a broader effort to fully mobilise the Super Eagles and remove distractions as Nigeria push to win a fourth AFCON title in Morocco.

“We have fully mobilised the Super Eagles to succeed in this tournament. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the AFCON Intervention Fund, and our partners have now increased the goal bonus to $10,000 for the knockout stage. The incentives will continue to improve as the tournament progresses.”

According to WhoScored, Nigeria scored eight goals in the group phase, making the attacking incentive both symbolic and potentially lucrative.

Super Eagles arrive in Fes full of confidence

Eric Chelle’s men head into the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s most convincing teams. Nigeria won all three Group C matches, defeating Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2), and Uganda (3-1) to finish with a perfect nine points.

As noted by CAF, it is the first time Nigeria have won all three group matches at AFCON since 2021 and only the fourth time in their history.

The Super Eagles’ eight goals in the group stage is their highest tally in an AFCON opening round.

Victory over Uganda also marked Nigeria’s 61st win in AFCON history, moving them just one behind record holders Egypt.

With confidence high and financial motivation added, the Super Eagles will be eager to make an early statement against Mozambique in their Round of 16 clash.

History favour Nigeria against Mozambique

Nigeria and Mozambique are meeting for the second time at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles holding a dominant historical edge.

Across five meetings in all competitions, Nigeria are unbeaten with four wins and one draw.

Their most recent encounter, a friendly in October 2023, ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for Nigeria.

This will be Nigeria’s 16th consecutive appearance in the AFCON Round of 16, a run stretching back to 1982.

With a quarter-final clash against either Algeria or DR Congo awaiting the winner, the Super Eagles know that victory on Monday would bring them one step closer to continental glory.

