The Federal Government of Nigeria has reportedly approved ₦3 billion bonus for the Super Eagles ahead of the Mozambique clash

Nigeria is in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and has been motivated to progress to the last eight

Head coach Eric Chelle shut out the media from accessing the team's facilities to allow the players to focus on the match ahead

A top Nigerian journalist in Morocco admits that the recent surge of journalists wanting to be content creators is the main problem

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reportedly approved a sum of ₦3 billion to motivate the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria reached the Round of 16 of the tournament after a perfect group stage and is set to face Mozambique, which qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

Federal Government approves ₦3 billion for Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, Nigeria will clash with the Mambas on January 5, 2025, at 8 pm at Complexe Sportif de Fes, the same stadium where they played all their group stage matches.

FG approves funds for Super Eagles

According to Score Nigeria, the Federal Government rolled out ₦3 billion for the Super Eagles, reportedly to cover the mounting AFCON 2025 expenses.

This means that the government and the Nigeria Football Federation are doing everything possible to ensure that the team succeeds by winning the trophy in Morocco.

NFF reportedly agreed to pay each player $30,000 for reaching the Round of 16, and more funds are expected to roll in if they reach the quarter-finals.

The NFF has come under financial scrutiny recently, particularly after the players boycotted training ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon, and the FIFA Forward Programme alarm.

Chelle explains media blackout

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle came under fire for restricting media access to his team for three days, which led to complaints from the Nigerian media contingents in Morocco.

Chelle, at his discretion, which he is allowed to, denied the journalists access to the team, even for the CAF-permitted 15 minutes.

The manager, during his press conference, explained that he took the action to ensure his team focuses on the task ahead, as he would be responsible for whatever happens.

Eric Chelle explains Super Eagles media blackout. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

“I have to take care of my players, I have to work. This is not targeted against you. I want my team to stay focused,” he said at the press conference.

“We have a goal and an objective. But if I open the doors of the training session to you, we can't do that. Because if we lose, you will say ‘Eric is crazy, he opens the door every time'.”

“We want everybody to stay calm, this is not against you, this is to protect my players… I prefer that everybody does their job, and after that, I will be judged,” he concluded.

A top Nigerian journalist in Morocco for AFCON 2025, speaking on the condition of anonymity, admits that Eric Chelle can't be faulted entirely for the situation.

“I know this discussion offends many people in Nigeria, but the influx of content creators who lack professionalism and are after content for the growth of their platforms, sometimes crosses the line, which offends the team's management,” he told Legit.ng.

“It is a niche [new media] that has come to stay, but when you're in a field, you learn the ethics and codes, and not forcefully showcase your ideas, that might show you're untrained in the field.”

NFF sets target for Chelle

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF set a target for Eric Chelle to at least reach the final of AFCON 2025 in Morocco after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 edition under Jose Peseiro, which they lost to host Cote d'Ivoire, and the NFF expects Chelle to equal and surpass that.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng