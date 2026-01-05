A cat famous for predicting football matches has shared its outcome for Nigeria's AFCON 2025 match against Mozambique

The Super Eagles are set to face the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16 as the competition enters the knockout stages

The feline oracle predicted Nigeria's group stage matches, one of which turned out to be wrong, a draw against Tanzania

A cat famous for predicting football matches has shared its outcome for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Mozambique.

Nigeria faces Mozambique at Complexe Sportif de Fes on Monday, January 5, 2025, at 8 pm Nigerian time for a chance to book a spot in the quarter-final.

Both teams had different paths to the knockout stage. Nigeria won all three matches and topped Group C, while Mozambique placed third in Group F.

Nigeria vs Mozambique stats & H2H

Nigeria is featuring in the knockout stage of AFCON for the 18th time, the same number of matches as their opponent, Mozambique, has played in the competition.

The Super Eagles are the most decorated team in AFCON history with 16 medals: three gold (1980, 1994 and 2013), five silver and eight bronze, while their opponent is in the knockout stage for the first time.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria is backed by history and statistics to defeat the Mambas, having won four of their five meetings, drawing the other one.

The NFF noted that Nigeria and Mozambique have met once at AFCON. The Super Eagles beat the Mambas 3-0 in the final group game of the 2010 edition in Angola.

Cat predicts Nigeria vs Mozambique

As seen in a video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, a cat which predicts football matches, has backed Nigeria to beat Mozambique later tonight.

Unlike the other videos, the cat was given two bowls with nametags Nigeria and Mozambique, as a draw is not an option in a knockout game, with extra time and possibly penalties deciding the winner.

Nimbus went straight to that container with Nigeria and, after a few seconds' hesitation and a side stare at the Mozambique plate, ate the contents of Nigeria, thus predicting a win for the Super Eagles.

It had also predicted all Nigeria’s group stage games, accurately predicting a win against Tunisia and Uganda, but failed with a draw prediction for the game against Tanzania.

The feline oracle also predicted a confident win for the Pharaohs of Egypt against Nigeria's West African brothers, Benin, in the other match today.

One of Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo awaits the Super Eagles in the quarter-final, should they beat Mozambique and progress to the next round.

Nigeria has a history against both sides. AFCON 2019 semi-final loss to Algeria is still fresh, while DR Congo eliminated Nigeria from the World Cup playoff in November.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Nigerian audiences will have the match broadcast on SuperSport channels on DStv and GoTV, while for francophone Africans, it is available on Canal+ Afrique.

