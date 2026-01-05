NFF has settled all outstanding salary arrears owed to Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle

Player bonuses remain unpaid despite government financial support ahead of the AFCON knockout stages

The Super Eagles will face off against Mozambique in the Round of 16 on Monday in Fez

The Super Eagles have received a timely morale boost ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Round of 16 showdown against Mozambique, following confirmation that head coach Eric Chelle has been fully paid by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nigeria face the Mambas on Monday, January 5, with confidence high both on and off the pitch as financial distractions around the team’s technical leadership have been cleared.

NFF clears Chelle’s salary arrears

Reports emerging from Morocco indicate that the NFF has settled all outstanding salary obligations owed to Eric Chelle, including his January 2026 salary.

This development is expected to ease internal concerns as Nigeria enter the business end of the tournament.

According to The Punch, a source within the Super Eagles camp in Fez confirmed that the Franco-Malian manager is in a good state of mind financially and fully focused on leading Nigeria deep into AFCON 2025.

Chelle is reportedly on a monthly salary of $55,000 and midway through a two-year contract.

In addition, he has earned about $60,000 in match bonuses so far, calculated at $20,000 per group-stage game, alongside a daily camp allowance of $400 since the team opened camp in Egypt in early December.

Super Eagles eye 4th AFCON title

On the pitch, Chelle has delivered a flawless group-stage campaign, guiding the Super Eagles to three wins from three matches.

Nigeria topped Group C with victories over Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, becoming the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 with a 100 per cent record, Al Jazeera reports.

Their most recent outing, a 3-1 win over Uganda, underlined Nigeria’s attacking threat and growing confidence as one of the tournament favourites.

Nigeria are one of only two teams to win all their group matches at AFCON 2025 and are widely tipped to challenge for the title as they chase a fourth continental crown, per CAF Online.

The Super Eagles last lifted the trophy in 2013 under the late Stephen Keshi.

NFF yet to clear players' bonuses

While Chelle’s salary situation has been resolved, Super Eagles players are still awaiting their tournament bonuses.

Sources in Morocco say the NFF has paid no appearance or win bonuses since the start of the competition.

Players were promised a $30,000 bonus each for reaching the Round of 16, after successfully negotiating an increase from the NFF’s initial $15,000 proposal.

Further bonuses are expected should Nigeria defeat Mozambique, with additional incentives lined up for a quarter-final appearance.

Financial backing has also come from the Nigerian government, which reportedly released ₦3 billion to support the AFCON 2025 campaign.

However, the NFF is still expecting additional funds to cover the rising costs of a prolonged tournament run.

If Nigeria defeats Mozambique, the Super Eagles will face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals in Marrakesh on January 10.

3 players ruled out of Mozambique clash

