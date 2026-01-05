Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde has spotted Nigeria's strength at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Mambas will take on the Super Eagles later today, January 5, in the Round of 16 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes

Mozambique qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best losers in Group F, while Nigeria topped Group C

Nigerian sports journalist Kayode Alakija explained that the Super Eagles' opponent cannot withstand their firepower

Mozambique head coach Chiquinho Conde has highlighted Nigeria’s strengths ahead of their Round of 16 clash at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday evening, January 5.

The Mambas recorded just one win at the tournament over the Panthers of Gabon, while suffering defeats to Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Nigeria, on the other hand, topped Group C after securing three consecutive victories against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and the Cranes of Uganda to book a place in the knockout stage, per CAF.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scores his first goal against Tunisia at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Conde mentions Super Eagles' strength

Mozambique head coach Chiquinho Conde has praised the Super Eagles’ attacking prowess at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 60-year-old noted that his team is among the best defensive sides at the tournament and expressed confidence in their ability to rise to the challenge.

The former Sporting CP star added that Mozambique will put up a strong performance when they face Nigeria. He said:

"My team has to defend well to be able to attack better. We have great players in the attacking line who can decide the result of the game at any time. But we also know that Nigeria’s strongest strength is their attack.

"I always share these values with my players, which is to create and convert goals because that is how any team can win matches.

"While playing, you have to also give a big show and at the same time defend well. If your defense is good, you can win tournaments or progress to the next round."

The former Braga star warned his players against losing concentration at the sight of players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. He said:

"If the team is not focused and positioned defensively, it will be very difficult for us to progress to the next round. The entire team including the midfield and attack have to work with good organisation from the beginning," per FlashScore.

Ricardo Guimaraes and Chiquinho Conde during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique at Marrakesh Stadium. Photo by: Khaled DESOUKI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

No team can stop Nigeria - Alakija

Nigeria sports journalist Kayode Alakija said the Super Eagles have the capacity to beat any team at the ongoing AFCON 2025.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Alakija explained that Nigeria possesses some of the best players in their respective clubs in Europe.

The former Warri Wolves media officer said the Super Eagles scored eight goals in three matches, which is very impressive. He said:

"I have listened to the coach of Mozambique and all I can say is that they cannot stop Nigeria. We have one of the best strikers in the World, Victor Osimhen; one of the best wingers in the World, Ademola Lookman; and one of the English Premier League's strongest defenders, Calvin Bassey.

"The Mambas lost to Cameroon and Ivory Coast, who are currently afraid of meeting us."

We want to win AFCON - Onuachu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Onuachu Nigerian international Paul Onuachu said the team is determined to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

The former Southampton star said the squad will remain focused throughout the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng