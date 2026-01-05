Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has sent a strong message to his teammates ahead of the Round of 16

Nigeria, currently unbeaten at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, will face the Mambas of Mozambique

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is aiming for Nigeria's fourth title after missing the World Cup ticket

Calvin Bassey has delivered a bold message to his teammates ahead of the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will face the Mambas of Mozambique as they aim to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the 35th edition of the continental showpiece.

Nigeria have scored eight goals in the tournament so far but conceded in all their group-stage matches against Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Super Eagles are currently unbeaten at the AFCON 2025, and will face Mozambique in the Round of 16. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Calvin Bassey warns Super Eagles teammates

The Super Eagles defender has warned his teammates as the three-time AFCON champions prepare to face Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fes later today, January 5.

In a viral post on X, the Fulham star admitted that Nigeria are the favourite on paper to win the Round of 16 clash against the Mambas.

The former Ajax defender said the team is taking every necessary measure to secure victory and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Bassey added that they are also practising penalties in case the match ends level after full time. He said:

“We can’t underestimate any team, look at yesterday's game Tunisia had 11 men while Mali had 10 men; they beat them.

"On paper, we have the big names, but we are focusing on ourselves to make sure we do everything right and make sure we execute the game plan; that's the most important thing."

"We got to practice penalties; it doesn't matter how much you practice here. I can have 500 penalties here and score but when you are in the game under pressure, that is what really matters," per MakingOfChampions.

Hazem Mastouri, Bruno Onyemaechi and Calvin Bassey during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fes Stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Bassey eyes clean sheet vs Mozambique

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey said the central defenders are working toward not conceding goals in the Round of 16.

The former Rangers star explained that Nigeria conceded goals in the group stage due to a lack of communication.

He commended the attackers for always joining the defenders whenever they are under pressure. He said:

“We always want to keep clean sheets. It’s something me and Semi (Ajayi) we talk about us being central defenders and organising. If you look at most of the games, it’s just little details, little communications and one step.

"It is making sure that going into the next stages, we don’t concede those types of goals, and it’s a collective effort.

"It's like the attacks starts from us (behind), and the defence starts from the boys in front. They have been doing amazing, we can do more and it is just little details we can improve on and hopefully we can see it, per OJBSports.

We want to win AFCON - Onuachu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Onuachu Nigerian international Paul Onuachu said the team is determined to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

The former Southampton star said the squad will remain focused throughout the tournament.

