The Super Eagles of Nigeria begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against the Mambas of Mozambique, and the match will be televised and streamed globally.

Nigeria reached the knockout stage of AFCON 2025 with a perfect record of three wins after defeating other Group C teams, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Super Eagles begin AFCON 2025 knockout stage against Mozambique.

Source: Getty Images

Their opponents, Mozambique, were drawn in a tough group, but survived as a third-placed team, defeating Gabon 3-2 and losing to Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire.

According to CAF, the match is scheduled for Monday, January 5, 2026, at 8 pm Nigerian time at Complexe Sportif de Fes, the same venue where Nigeria played all its group stage games.

Nigeria vs Mozambique team news

Eric Chelle will be without Cyriel Dessers, who left the team's camp and returned to his club in Greece after having a scan on a thigh problem.

Ryan Alebiosu is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a nasty cut against Uganda, while Tochukwu Nnadi is back after missing training due to a cold.

Mozambique also has two players, Diogo Calila and Nene, ruled out of the match against Nigeria due to injury, impacting coach Chiquinho Conde’s preparations.

What Eric Chelle said

Super Eagles boss Chelle warns his team to put their group stage success behind them and focus on the matches ahead in the knockout stage.

“We will not get ahead of ourselves and think we are the best. We will continue to work hard and stay focused for every match as it comes,” he said.

Mozambique's coach Conde admits that his team are facing a superior opponent, but they must make a good account of themselves as they prepare for that historic match.

“We are humble, and we respect our opponent. But we also have the ambition of making history for our people. We want to write our names in capital letters in Mozambique football history,” he said.

“This is a big opportunity for us to play against a fantastic and big opponent. There’s nothing like beating a big team like that.”

Eric Chelle urges Super Eagles to maintain focus against Mozambique.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, Nigeria is unbeaten in five matches against Mozambique, winning four and drawing one. Their last encounter in AFCON was a third group stage match in 2010, which Nigeria won 3-0.

CAF has selected Cameroonian official Abdou Abdel Mefir as referee with his compatriots Elvis Noupoue and Carine Atezambong as assistants.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels on DStv and GoTV, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries. UK audiences have it available on Channel 4.

Source: Legit.ng