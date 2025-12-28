Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi recreated Kanu Nwankwo’s iconic 1996 Olympic Games celebration at the 2025 AFCON

Ndidi scored his first-ever goal for Nigeria during the Super Eagles’ victory over Tunisia on Saturday night, December 27

The Besiktas midfielder captained the three-time AFCON champions to qualification for the next round with one game to spare

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi scored his first-ever goal for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria were made to work hard as they edged the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 in their second Group C match, sealing qualification for the Round of 16 alongside Egypt on Saturday night, December 27.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute, heading home a cross from Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi scores his first goal for Nigeria against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Lookman then registered his second assist of the night with another pinpoint delivery to Wilfred Ndidi, who calmly finished to mark his maiden international goal, before the former Fulham star added a third to give Nigeria a 3-0 lead.

Nigeria conceded two goals in the final 15 minutes from FC Lorient defender Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi from a spot kick, Sofa Score.

Ndidi recreates Kanu’s iconic celebration

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi was all smiles against Tunisia after scoring his first-ever goal for Nigeria.

The Leicester City legend celebrated the milestone by recreating Kanu Nwankwo’s iconic 1996 Olympic Games jubilation, famously performed after scoring the winning goal against Brazil.

Watch below:

Nwankwo, popularly known as Papilo, scored the golden goal after the Super Eagles and the Samba Boys played out a 2–2 draw after 90 minutes in the semifinals of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, a tournament Nigeria went on to win by defeating Argentina in the final to claim the gold medal, per Wikipedia.

Exactly nine months after facing backlash from Nigerians over his crucial miss against Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ndidi is now being celebrated as a hero by the same fans.

Fans react

@CFC_Xian said:

"He moved like this legend. Nwankwo Kanu aka Papilo👏."

@drsammy96 wrote:

"Celebrating like Kanu-Nwakwo in 1996 against Brazil.

"A dance popularly known as Ekpo in Arochukwu Abia State Nigeria."

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi Recreates legendary Kanu Nwakwo's iconic 1996 Olympic Games celebration after his first goal for Nigeria. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

@OgaKizito added:

"I’ve watched this an unhealthy number of times, and each time I focus on a different player’s celebration, and it’s beautiful every time."

@Adeklinsmann2 said:

"Kanu Nwankwo's golden goal celebration against Brazil at the Atlanta Olympic football semi final."

@Ejimo4for wrote:

"He didn’t move how he felt! He pulled a 1996 Kanu Nwankwo classic!

"I hope he does the Daniel Amokachi 1994 classic next."

@FlowWithCeezhed added:

"That’s Kanu celebration and he wears the great KANU number4 too so hence he did it 🇳🇬🤍🔥🔥 get ur facts right admin😏😅."

Before the start of the 2025 AFCON, Wilfred Ndidi came under fire for suggesting that the Super Eagles were in Morocco to enjoy themselves and have fun.

