Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has ignored the performances of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman while hailing a debutant following Nigeria’s clash with Tanzania on Tuesday night, December 23.

The three-time AFCON champions defeated the Taifa Stars 2-1 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Hull City defender Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 36th minute after receiving an assist from Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, before Charles M’Mombwa equalised for Tanzania.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman sealed the victory for the Super Eagles in the 52nd minute, curling home a left-footed strike, per ESPN.

Oliseh hails Sevilla forward

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has commended the work rate of Sevilla forward Akor Adams during the clash between Nigeria and Tanzania.

According to Complete Sports, the AFCON winner stated that the former Lillestrøm player made a huge difference on the pitch before his substitution. He said:

"I am impressed with Akor Adams’ performance against Tanzania.

“He was all over the pitch trying to make things happen for the Super Eagles.”

Adams' promise to deliver AFCON title

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has expressed satisfaction with Nigeria’s performance following their 2-1 victory over Tanzania.

In a viral video on X, the Sevilla striker said the team will improve ahead of their encounter against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Saturday, December 27. He said:

"We are going to improve on what we did today, it was a good game from our side and the most important thing in a tournament is victory, not so much on how you play.

"The Super Eagles came for the victory, we got it and going to work on that."

The former Montpellier forward said his goals and assists at the AFCON 2025 will come at the right time. He said:

"I feel good, my confidence mostly come from my physical shape and I feel very good on the pitch, the goals will come and the assists will come. For now, we are focus on taking the points; it's the group stage and taking as much points as possible to make it through the next round."

The 25-year-old reaffirmed Nigeria's determination to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"We come to win, everybody came to win, so we are not coming with a different ambition than any other country. Yes, we missed out on the World Cup like some other countries did; it's very sad but we plan to go as far as possible and we are working towards it."

Meanwhile, Akor Adams scored on his debut against Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, per Sofa Score.

