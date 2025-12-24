Super Eagles legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni has identified two players who were outstanding against Tanzania

Nigeria defeated the Tafia Stars 2-1 in their opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Portsmouth legend spoke about the tactical approach of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle in the tournament

Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has named two players who were impressive in Nigeria's 2-1 win over Tanzania in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday night, December 23.

Defender Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for Nigeria with a brilliant header after connecting to Alex Iwobi's cross from the right flank in the 36th minute.

Tanzania equalised in the 50th minute through Charles M'Mombwa in the 50th minute before Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman responded two minutes later, driving the ball past four defenders, per NFF.

Aiyegbeni names 2 outstanding players

Former Middlesbrough star Yakubu Aiyegbeni has praised the impact of Fulham dup Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze during the AFCON opener against Tanzania.

According to News Central, the former Blackburn Rovers star explained that the duo created chances for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen but he couldn't convert the chances.

The 43-year-old said Nigeria still lacks a creative midfielder who can turn games around. The former Julius Berger star said:

"We have Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi, and so far so good, you know. They try to create chances, and they create some chances for Victor Osimhen and is just unlucky today, you know, but we still need creative midfield.

"But the midfield today with Samuel Chukwueze, I think he did very well; the most important we got the three points.

The Maccabi Haifa legend said Super Eagles coach will be under pressure to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"Eric Chelle is going to be under pressure for not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and this is their first game after suffering defeat in the hands of DR Congo. The first match in the AFCON is always very difficult.

"Let's look forward for the next game. The team needs to work hard and fight as a team.”

Aiyegbeni said the Super Eagles were lucky to beat Tanzania in their first match.

The former Reading Star pointed out that the Tafia Stars failed to convert their chances after defending well against the three-time AFCON winners. He said:

“We were lucky today. When you look at Tanzania, they have chances to kill the game and we're lucky to get away with it, and hopefully against Tunisia is not going to be easy. It's going to be a tough one.”

Meanwhile, Hull City defender Semi Ajayi was awarded the Man of the Match award, following his goal for Nigeria.

