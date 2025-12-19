Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has sent a bold message to Nigerians ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Besiktaş star was named captain of the senior national team following the retirement of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria will take on the Tafia Stars of Tanzania in their first match in Fes, Morocco, on December 23

Super Eagles new captain Wilfred Ndidi has caused a stir on social media following his comment upon arrival in Fes, Morocco, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndidi was named captain of the three-time AFCON winners following the retirement of William Troost-Ekong after Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Before the retirement of Troost-Ekong, the Leicester City legend had been the stand-in on-pitch captain during the World Cup qualifiers, play-offs, and international friendlies under coach Eric Chelle.

The Besiktas midfielder also led Nigeria in their 2-1 defeat against the Pharaohs of Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on December 16, per SofaScore.

The former Gent star is reportedly to be assisted by Fulham star Alex Iwobi, Paris FC winger Moses Simon and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

We are here to have fun - Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi has said the Super Eagles are heading to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco to have fun.

In a viral post on X, the 29-year-old explained that the players are eager to face Tanzania in their opening match on December 23.

The new Super Eagles captain added that beyond competing, the squad is also in Morocco to enjoy themselves. He said:

"Hi guys, this is Wilfred Ndidi. We just arrived in Morocco, the Super Eagles just arrived in Morocco and we are ready, we can't really wait for the game to start, enjoy, have fun. Enjoy the game because we are here to have fun too."

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions of Super Eagles fans following the statement credited to Wilfred Ndidi. Read them below:

@AJSilverCFC said:

"Na our new captain be this o.

"Omorr 😂."

@moolah79 wrote:

"Have fun?

"I can't believe this my ears.

"Every other serious country is their for serious business but Ndidi and his team mates are there for fun.

"And we wonder why our players are never serious on the pitch."

@IDanmole added:

"We are here to have fun bawo, oga make una bring the trophy home to compensate us for the world cup miss o."

@mfon_gabriel said:

"We are here to take the 🏆 AFCON25 Prize. That should be your goal Captain Ndidi, not to have fun pls."

@cruzzo1002 wrote:

"You're here to have fun Ke? Is that why you are there ? My captain."

@BluesInformant added:

"Have fun!

"Are you fine bro?

"Go and win the tournament.

"Anything below that is failure and shame."

Nigeria is draw in group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, per ESPN.

