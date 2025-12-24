Nigeria defeated the Tafia Stars of Tanzania 2-1, courtesy goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has addressed Victor Osimhen’s reaction after coach Eric Chelle substituted him during Nigeria’s opening match against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON winners began their campaign on a positive note, securing a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday night, December 23.

Nigeria entered the tournament under pressure after failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi scores Nigeria's first goal against Tanzania during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

The Super Eagles dominated the early stages of the match but struggled to break down Tanzania’s disciplined defence.

Nigeria eventually took the lead in the 36th minute when Hull City defender Semi Ajayi headed home Alex Iwobi’s cross from the right flank.

In the 52nd minute, Tanzania equalised through Charles M’Mombwa, who finished first time after a left-wing attack exposed Nigeria’s defence.

Two minutes later, Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead with a composed strike from outside the penalty area, beating four defenders and goalkeeper Zuberi Foba.

The former Fulham winger’s goal sealed a deserved win for Nigeria and moved the Super Eagles into second place in Group C, following Tunisia’s 3-1 victory over Uganda, per Sofa Score.

Ndidi reacts to Osimhen’s actions

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen failed to find the back of the net against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on Tuesday night, December 23.

The Galatasaray striker’s first clear chance came in the 35th minute when Sevilla forward Akor Adams played a through pass to Osimhen, who rounded the goalkeeper but saw his effort cleared by Bakari Mwamnyeto for a corner that eventually led to Nigeria’s opening goal.

Early in the second half, the former Napoli striker thought he had scored from an Adams assist, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Following his inability to score, coach Eric Chelle replaced the 26-year-old with 31-year-old Paul Onuachu, a decision that prompted a visible reaction from Osimhen.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen fails to score against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Speaking after the match, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi said he would speak with the Galatasaray forward.

The Besiktas midfielder explained that Osimhen’s reaction stemmed from passion and frustration at not scoring against the lowly rated Tanzania side.

Ndidi added that Osimhen had placed a lot of pressure on himself ahead of the AFCON, especially after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. He via ESPN:

“I didn't see that but it is what it is, he is a big player, he wants to do the best for the team, maybe a bit frustrated.

“It's normal, we are human beings, so maybe he feels like the game didn't go his way because he was trying for the team, that's the kind of player he is, we needed him.

“So, I think he is kind of like putting too much pressure on himself. I am going to speak to him, he is a great guy, he wants to win, everyone wants to win.

"If that's what it was, of course we are human beings, and we want to win."

Osimhen declares war at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen has apologised to Nigerians for the World Cup miss and vows to fight alongside his teammates to make it right at AFCON.

Nigerians have high expectations from the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, after missing out on the second straight World Cup.

