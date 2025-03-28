Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has tendered an unreserved apology for his crucial miss against Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night

Nigeria players have been receiving backlash from fans following their performance, which put the country in fourth place in their CAF Qualification Group C

Wilfred Ndidi has responded to critics following his missed chance in Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

The Leicester player reminded them that nobody is perfect while acknowledging the difficulties that come with the game.

The midfielder was presented with an opportunity to give Nigeria a two-goal lead but blew the chance wide.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has apologised to Nigerians for missing a golden opportunity against Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifiers.

Ndidi responds to angry fan

In a post on X, the 28-year-old urged calm among Super Eagles fans for wasting a golden opportunity.

The English FA Cup winner emphasised that no one is above mistakes, adding that the team is sorry for the pain fans are experiencing. Responding to a fan’s criticism, Ndidi said:

Please make una no vex for the goal I miss.

Nobody perfect for him job

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored a goal for Nigeria in the 74th minute before Zimbabwe equalised in the 90th minute through substitute Tawanda Chirewa per Vavel.

Wilfred Ndidi has tendered an apology to Nigerians for his crucial miss against Zimbabwe. Photo by: VI Images.

Mixed reactions follow Ndidi’s apology

Super Eagles fans have praised Wilfred Ndidi for setting aside his emotions to apologise for his miss.

One fan commended the Leicester player as one of the best on the field against the Warriors, while another emphasised that the midfielder should not be bullied into silence.

@handsumeze said:

Ndidi you did well except for the miss. Our coach brought 8 attackers and left only you in the midfield to work like a horse.

Wasn't expecting too much from the unbalanced team.

@Ibile_Blog wrote:

Ndidi no worry, wetin dey do Nigeria now e pass to win World Cup.

@kfra_88 added:

But, bro that was a huge miss you know.

@adeboyemakson said:

Some people don't deserve any apology jare. Una just dey channel una economic frustration on these players

@androeljnr wrote:

No need to apologise, Ndidi. Fixing the economy is a bigger priority than qualifying for the World Cup.

@Bremchog added:

As it should be, that's peak professionalism. 👏

Football means a lot of emotions to the fans. Players are humans as well. But it should be the fans first. I bet the person that sent him that would feel emotional at his response.

@ChrisMo38419758 said:

Osimhen should come close to this...This is human beauty, character.

This would calm any raging storm, trust me!!

@brunoeke wrote:

I still feel hurt about that game against Zimbabwe. An experienced player like him should have apologised to Nigerians alongside his teammates,but he's here feeling sorry for himself.

@T1NNYOFFICIAL added:

We always think it’s easy for these players. The coach knows he doesn’t use the left before subbing him in. Everyone is pained, but we take it easy and let these people be, not bullying them all the time. There are worse players than them.

Bright Osayi-Samuel rues Nigeria's draw with Zimbabwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bright Osayi-Samuel admitted that the Super Eagles failed to convert their chances against Zimbabwe.

The defender disclosed that the players were disappointed, especially after conceding a last-minute goal.

He stated that the team needs to convert their chances.

